Farmland fund acquires 405 hectares of U.S. blueberry farms

The Kempen SDG Farmland Fund has acquired the Pan American and Othello blueberry farms in the Pacific Northwest, adding 312 planted hectares and 405 hectares in total across Oregon and Washington to its portfolio.

The farms include a packing and cold storage facility in Oregon, integrating post-harvest handling with production. The facility supports harvest-to-market processes and temperature-controlled storage. Operations will continue in partnership with a local grower experienced in regional agronomy and market management.

Each property will be incorporated into the Fund's sustainability framework through farm-specific plans and key performance indicators. These plans are intended to align the assets with the Fund's climate and biodiversity targets and establish operational benchmarks. The Othello farm is organically managed, increasing the Fund's organic acreage in a region where organic fruit production represents a share of total supply.

The acquisition expands the Fund's exposure to blueberry production in a region that supplies a portion of U.S. consumer demand. The Pacific Northwest is a principal growing area for the crop, and blueberries are widely distributed through retail channels across the United States.

By adding established orchards in Oregon and an organic site in Washington, the Fund increases its allocation to fruit crops intended for direct consumption. The combined assets provide additional scale and geographic diversification within the existing farmland portfolio.

