"Pakistani onions are sidelined by India's quality edge”

Pakistan's onion exports are in a bleak spot right now, says Shoaib Ahmad Basra, Managing Director of National Fruit Pakistan. "Volumes have crashed to just 10% of last year's levels. It's almost negligible these weeks due to India's massive crop overwhelming markets."

According to Shoaib, onions are available year-round in Pakistan with staggered crops across Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "Sindh and Balochistan account for 33% of production from June to November, covering key exports. Punjab and KP add 27% during off periods. Exports used to pick up when rivals faced shortages, but those opportunities are now as good as lost."

© National Fruit Pakistan

Regional buyers in Asia and the Middle East still pick up Pakistan's red onions. Shoaib explains, "Phulkara, with its medium-large bulbs, uniform red skins, good pungency, and strong shelf life, is popular for fresh eating or processing. Then there's Nasarpuri, which has a deep red outer skin, firm texture, bold flavor, and solid storage quality for longer transits. They cure with controlled moisture for tight skins, low sprouting, and high dry matter content. These fit South Asia, GCC, and Central Asia markets well."

Bulk mesh bags or retail packs move by land to Afghanistan and Central Asian markets, while sea shipments go to the UAE, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Africa. "Prices have held steady lately on Sindh-Balochistan supply, sitting around $135 per ton FOB. Year over year, though, freight costs hurt trade, and India dominates with strong quality, huge scale, buyer networks, and cheaper shipping. Only when Indian onions get expensive, short, or face export restrictions does Pakistan stand a chance to sell," Shoaib admits.

© National Fruit Pakistan

Pakistan counts on closeness to Afghanistan when the border works and pricing that suits local tastes, but systemic challenges need addressing, he observes. "Floods since 2022 have impacted soil pH in Sindh-Balochistan, cutting quality and yields. Poor storage infrastructure means crop losses, and even when quality and availability are good, problems like Afghan border closures wreck trade flows. Small exporters skip grading and branding while phyto rejections keep hitting. Onion growers and exporters do not have it easy."

Shoaib wraps up by emphasizing the urgent need for government support: "We need high-yield seeds, aggressive pushes into Far East and Middle East markets, and freight subsidies to compete. The sector has a real shot at better curing, storage upgrades, retail expansion, and steady contracts, but our quality standards must come close to India's first. Until Pakistan produces good quality onions with higher yields, we will have to rely on the Indian onion market for luck."

"The coming weeks look flat with stable Sindh supply, soft prices, and no observable demand lift," Shoaib concludes.

