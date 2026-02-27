"White seedless grape shortage looms as India's export volumes to EU drop”

India is exporting far fewer grapes to Europe this season, with volumes already 40% behind last year, says Manoj Lahane of Haritpane Agro Exports. "India shipped approximately 2,100 to 2,200 containers across the EU and 250 more to the UK between weeks 2 and 8. The total volumes this season might hit just 5,000-5,500 containers overall, excluding patented varieties."

According to Manoj, Nashik's packing for Europe started late in week 3 instead of week 1 or 2, after rains wrecked canopy maturity and fruit development. "Domestic markets, Bangladesh, Nepal, and other short-distance destinations typically take 90% of volumes, leaving 7-8% for Europe. This season, Russia and UAE piled on early with higher offers of USD 1.9 to 2.2 per kg in November, with lesser hassles pertaining to residue or compliance. We are averaging USD 1.6 to 1.76 per kg through week 8 at the farm gate."

© Haritpane Agro Exports

Manoj highlights European market shifts: "Spain and Italy lingered past the usual weeks 41-42 with bumper crops. Brazil redirected volumes to Europe after US tariffs, while South Africa, Peru, and Namibia faced delays, bringing compromised quality. Global suppliers also chased premium reds this season, compounding India's 40% volume drop to deepen the white seedless shortage."

"White seedless grapes are now selling for €11-12 for 10 x 500g at retail, and €8-10 for quality-compromised fruit in the open market. But smaller Indian grape exports handling 50-60 containers each season and representing about 40% of European volumes, need at least €14 to make exports viable without any investor backing."

© Haritpane Agro Exports

While Russia and the UAE import early fruit easily, the EU and UK remain India's most reliable long-term markets. "Programmed demand, sorted logistics, and comprehensive compliance together attracted roughly 10,000 containers of Indian grapes last year. Europe values quality above price volatility, giving small growers reliable partnerships that hold firm through tough seasons."

As Manoj wraps up, "Indian growers are adapting smartly. Newer climate and rain-resilient licensed varieties are rolled out faster with APEDA backing. Big players in the market are taking the lead with climate-proof pruning timed exactly for market windows. This means a more programmed output from Nashik to meet Europe's rigid calendar."

For more information:

Manoj Lahane

Haritpane Agro Exports

Tel: +91 94206 94326

Email: [email protected]