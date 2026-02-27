Lima 2026 to examine blueberry price dynamics and competition

The International Blueberries Seminar Lima 2026 in Peru will dedicate its commercial morning session to price formation and value construction in the blueberry market. The program targets exporters, sales managers, and logistics teams seeking to protect margins at destination in a more competitive environment.

Pablo Cortés will present the talk "Price Dynamics in the Blueberry Market: Why Variety is a Value Driver Today." The session will analyse the variables influencing price formation and value capture at destination. The focus extends beyond price per kilo to the interaction between global supply, purchasing behaviour, and operational alignment. In this framework, variety is positioned as a value variable, influencing attributes that the destination market rewards or penalises.

The market context has shifted into a phase where consistency and fulfilment determine outcomes. Price is treated as an expression of performance, incorporating condition, timing, compliance, and service levels. The session will outline how these factors connect to final settlement levels and margin retention.

Attention will also be given to market signals and destination-specific demand patterns. The objective is to interpret purchasing behaviour and identify how these signals translate into positioning decisions, shipment timing, and service execution. Trade windows and logistics coordination will be addressed as variables that can support or erode value, particularly in periods of congestion or supply concentration.

Operational alignment between commercial and supply chain teams will be presented as a decision factor. The program will review common errors affecting profitability, including delayed market reading, prioritisation of volume over positioning, underestimation of logistics timing, lack of coordination between sales and operations, and reactive decision-making without a commercial framework.

The price-focused analysis will be followed by the panel discussion "Blueberry Market Snapshot: Reconfiguration of the Global Landscape and Competitive Strategies." This segment will examine how international supply origins and shifting trade flows are reshaping competition and destination strategies.

Confirmed panel participants include Miguel Bentín of Proarándanos, Juan José Gall'Lino of Agrovision, Daniel Bustamante of Agrícola Cerro Prieto, Federico Maggio Capelli of Camposol, and Gustavo Salinas of Hortifrut.

The combined sessions aim to provide a structured reading of price mechanics and global positioning strategies, linking operational execution to value realisation in destination markets.

Source: Blueberries Consulting