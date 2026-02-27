China cultivates 51 million metric tons of apples annually

China continues to rank as the world's largest producer and consumer of apples, with annual output exceeding 51 million metric tons and domestic consumption surpassing 47 million metric tons, according to a report by the China Apple Industry Association and the China Agriculture Research Systems for the apple sector. The report states that China has retained its leading position since the start of the 2021 to 2025 development period.

The country has developed 158 apple varieties with independent intellectual property rights. Approximately 70 per cent of newly planted orchards now use domestically developed varieties. The report attributes this shift to advances in breeding, seed technology, and cultivation systems.

Apple production is distributed across more than 20 provinces, supporting employment for tens of millions of people. In key production zones such as Yan'an in Shaanxi Province, apples contribute more than 60 per cent of farmers' income. The Loess Plateau and the Bohai Bay rim remain the primary production regions.

Sector modernization has accelerated, with broader use of mechanization, digital orchard management systems, and e-commerce distribution channels. These structural adjustments are aimed at improving operational efficiency and market connectivity across the supply chain.

Export performance also increased in 2024. Fresh apple exports reached 980,900 tons, marking a year-on-year increase of 23.2 per cent. Exports of concentrated apple juice rose 89.1 per cent in value to 5.9 billion yuan, equivalent to approximately US$860 million.

The report also notes that China has expanded its role in global apple pricing. Apple futures contracts in China represent the world's first futures product linked to a fresh fruit commodity, providing a reference point for price discovery and risk management within the sector.

