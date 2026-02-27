New potato crop, strategic expansion and more in the spotlight

Building on a year of brand expansion and category innovation, Plant Grow Harvest (PGH) heads into SEPC Southern Exposure with new crop performance, infrastructure investment, expanded organic production, and the debut of new additions to its growing Digs portfolio.

The company continues to help develop the category by pairing proprietary seed development, premium flavor profiles, and brand strategy. This follows the retail debut of Tasty Little Digs earlier this year, a collection of petite, Creamers, Fingerlings, and organics.

Harvest of PGH's Southern California crop began in January under ideal growing conditions. Early test digs show strong yields and outstanding overall quality.

"Our focus has always been to build strength from the ground up — starting with seed development and ending with a differentiated retail experience," said Dave Yeager, chief sales officer of Plant Grow Harvest. "This year's crop performance, combined with our recent infrastructure investments and expanded organic acreage, gives us the confidence to support our retail partners with consistent supply while continuing to introduce innovative, high-impact products that drive category growth."

© Plant Grow Harvest

The company also recently completed a multimillion-dollar equipment upgrade in December, to enhance processing capabilities and long-term scalability. The investment improves operational efficiency, expands packing capacity, and strengthens the company's ability to serve both conventional and organic segments year-round, a strategic move aligned with rising consumer demand for premium fresh offerings.

Beyond infrastructure, the company has remained focused on disciplined, research-driven expansion. Recent initiatives include a European sourcing trip to explore new creamer potato varieties, advancements in packaging development to better meet retail merchandising needs, the launch of a comprehensive consumer research project to inform future product strategy and expanded organic acreage and packaging options to support evolving market demand.

At SEPC Southern Exposure, the company's work will be on display through two product additions under the Digs brand:

Tiny Little Digs: available in conventional and organic varieties, featuring one-bite sizing with flavor and convenience

Crawfish Boiler Bags: offered in red and yellow varieties, developed for entertaining and seasonal gatherings, a ready-to-boil solution designed to create incremental merchandising opportunities.

To learn more, SEPC Southern Exposure attendees are invited to visit the company's booth, #506. The team looks forward to connecting with others and showcasing its commitment to premium, flavor forward potato innovation.

