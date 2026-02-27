Argentina started the pear season with lower output but better quality

"The 2026 Argentine pear season started slightly earlier this year due to good flowering and spring weather. However, overall production will be reduced. The hailstorms at the end of last year and the start of this season led to an estimated 15% to 20% decline. These hail events mainly impacted the Rio Negro Valley, the main growing region," explained Marcelo Galardini, commercial director of Patagonian Fruits S.A.

© Patagonian Fruits

The season started with Williams in January, followed by Red Bartlett, Danjou, Red Danjou, Abate Fetel, Packham's, and Bosc varieties. Despite weather challenges, the quality remains a key highlight of this season. "The fruit unaffected by hail is in excellent health and condition," Galardini stated. He also mentioned that this season has seen a higher commercial yield, with a larger proportion of fruit graded as premium and extra fancy compared to previous years.

Brazil remains the main destination for Argentine pears with a favorable start, driven by low availability and fewer European imports. "Prices started off very well," he said, noting they are now stabilizing.

© Patagonian Fruits

In the United States, the situation differs. The country begins with an abundant harvest and high local stocks, which slows initial growth in demand. "We expect the U.S. market to pick up more strongly towards late March or April," he said. The reduced Argentine supply to the U.S., along with new crop fruit, helps maintain attractive prices in current shipments.

"Europe, on the other hand, has not yet set the pace for the import campaign. Congestion at transshipment ports has delayed arrivals, which in turn has slowed market formation. Nevertheless, the sector remains optimistic given the forecast of lower global volumes," he said.

© Patagonian Fruits

Domestically, the rising dollar costs in Argentina are impacting competitiveness. "As energy, logistics, and salaries rise and the exchange rate remains stable, dollar costs increase, making us less competitive than South Africa and Chile. However, Argentina has an advantage, while other sources mainly offer smaller sizes, Argentina offers medium and large calibres. This allows us to occupy different market segments," he summarized.

The executive remains optimistic: "We believe the market will perform well throughout." With reduced supply and improved quality, the sector is confident it can maintain satisfactory prices in the coming months.

