Lawmakers reintroduce bill targeting specialty crop trade barriers

Today (25 February), Congressman David Valadao (CA-22) joined Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01) to reintroduce the Specialty Crops Reporting on Opportunities and Promotion Act, known as the Specialty CROP Act. The bipartisan, bicameral bill proposes updates to the annual U.S. Specialty Crops Trade Issues Report to better identify major trade barriers affecting specialty crop growers. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo (R-ID) and Ranking Member Ron Wyden (D-OR) introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

"Specialty crops are a cornerstone of California agriculture, especially in the Central Valley, but while our state is a top exporter, our growers have unfortunately faced many challenges over the last few years," said Congressman Valadao. He cited unfair trade practices, burdensome labeling standards, and blockades in foreign markets as barriers that make it difficult for growers to stay competitive.

"The specialty crops are a vital part of Oregon's economy," said Congresswoman Bonamici, adding that tariffs, market uncertainty, and other global factors have affected growers. She said the bill would improve the USDA's existing specialty crops trade report to strengthen export competitiveness.

"Specialty crop production is central to Idaho's economy and our identity as a state," said Senator Crapo. He said that high tariffs and labeling requirements imposed by foreign nations limit access to global markets and that updated information from USDA and USTR would support efforts to address trade barriers.

"The world is hungry for grown-in-the-U.S. blueberries, potatoes, and other produce. But all too often our farmers and producers are stymied by unreasonable blockades in foreign markets," said Senator Wyden. He said the bill would help identify foreign trade barriers and support plans to address them.

The Specialty CROP Act would require participation from the Office of the United States Trade Representative in the annual report. It would require the report to highlight specific tariff and non-tariff barriers affecting specialty crops in particular markets and assess whether each barrier is subject to a U.S. free trade agreement or international agreement. The bill would also require details on actions taken, or expected to be taken, by the U.S. government to address each barrier. It calls for public comment, including input from the Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee for Trade in Fruits and Vegetables, and requires the report to be made public, with the option for a classified annex. The definition of "specialty crop" remains fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.

