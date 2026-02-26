"Gujarat watermelons lead India’s strong 2026 export start"

India's watermelon exports are enjoying strong momentum right now, with Gujarat's Mahuva region taking the lead in production, alongside key districts like Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Mehsana, and Sabarkantha, says Arvind Jethva of fresh produce exporter Krupali Traders. "The season kicked off in January from these regions, with exports going strong, especially to Middle Eastern countries where Ramadan fasting is driving added melon demand. Local markets are picking up, too, right on time for summer."

According to Arvind, India shipped 500-600 containers so far this season, with Krupali Traders alone loading 12 containers over the past 10 days. Production centers mainly in Gujarat, with strong support from Maharashtra and Rajasthan. "Bahubali remains the top variety, averaging 2 kg per fruit and 3-4 inches across. It's far more popular than local black because sizing stays consistent and importers know what to expect. Smaller fruits travel efficiently by air or sea, holding shelf life better than larger melons that bruise more easily. Our harvest timing meets summer demand spot-on, both locally and abroad."

© Krupali Traders

Krupali sends shipments to Dubai, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives right away, alongside the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Nepal, and Bhutan. "There are no real changes from last year. Watermelons pull demand like Indian mangoes do; their universal appeal keeps volumes steady," Arvind points out, expecting 3-4 weekly containers once the festive demand eases. "Domestic wholesale prices have risen 20-30% per kg from last year. Favorable supply-demand balance makes the difference, with quality holding firm through the early season."

© Krupali Traders

Iran competes closely with road access to Arab markets and bigger fruit sizes that some buyers prefer. "Our smaller Bahubali melons fit Indian diaspora tastes better," Jethva notes. His advice for newcomers: "Lock in uniform sizing from day one and secure every certification upfront. Build relationships with reliable growers in Junagadh or Mahuva for consistent Bahubali quality. Watch the weather closely as early January timing gives you the full summer window."

Krupali has phytosanitary clearances and country-specific quality certifications ready. Exports already reach the U.S., with Europe next. Southeast Asia shows promise, too. "Steady markets, climbing prices, and reliable varieties point to India having a standout season through May," Arvind concludes.

