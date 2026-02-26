Edible coating and labelling reduce plastic and extend shelf life

How can the shelf life of fruit and vegetables be extended while reducing plastic consumption? AgroSustain, an agritech company developing solutions for pre- and postharvest, and Multivac, a manufacturer of labelling systems, present a joint approach combining edible coatings with packaging technologies.

AgroSustain, based in Switzerland, has developed Afondo™, an edible coating designed to preserve the quality of fresh produce after harvest. Afondo is applied directly after harvest on existing packaging lines using standard spraying and buffing technologies. It adheres to the fruit's natural wax layer and forms a thin, breathable barrier on the surface. This layer slows respiration and moisture loss while allowing natural processes such as ripening to continue.

Afondo is positioned as a replacement for conventional waxes and coatings and can extend shelf life in cold storage by up to three weeks and at retail by three to five days, depending on the crop. It is designed to preserve natural ripening without altering taste, appearance, or texture.

Multivac presents two packaging systems in which trays are closed and labelled simultaneously: Topclose™ and Topwrap™.

Topclose combines cardboard trays with a cellulose-based self-adhesive label that closes the tray along the rim, protecting the contents from removal or falling out. This system results in plastic-free packaging and is processed on the L 330 conveyor belt labeller with a capacity of up to 250 packs per minute. It is used for products such as blueberries, raspberries, and gooseberries.

Topwrap uses a label that wraps over the top and along two sides of the tray, enabling rimless trays to be closed. Cardboard or corrugated trays combined with a paper or cellulose label create plastic-free packaging. This process runs on the L 310 conveyor belt labeller with a capacity of up to 150 packs per minute and is suitable for products such as tomatoes, apples, potatoes, mushrooms, and strawberries.

The collaboration combines edible coating technology with packaging systems as a response to food waste and plastic reduction in fresh produce supply chains.

