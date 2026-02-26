Marked increase in potato acreage in Berkane, eastern Morocco

The recent rainfall that blessed Morocco had an immediate effect on planting decisions. In the Berkane region, located in the east of the country, which has long been affected by drought, growers welcomed the rain with enthusiasm. While it is still too early to see this reflected in citrus acreage, potato acreage has increased significantly. This is according to Mohamed Saiidi, CEO of Vergers Domaine Tarifit & Packing House Eurober.

© Mohammed Saiidi

The grower says, "The recent rains have restored our confidence and, concretely, solved the water supply problem that was holding us back. Water reserves are now abundant, and the dams are at full capacity. All crops will benefit, and given the timing, potato crops will be the first to see the results.

Until now, potato production in the region has been limited and difficult due to the arid climate. At Vergers Domaines Tarifit, we were confined to 10 hectares for potatoes. After the rains, we immediately expanded our acreage to 40 hectares, which we have just planted. We are not an exception in the region, and our fellow growers have also increased their potato acreage," Saiidi continues.

Beyond the water supply, other conditions, including weather and seed availability, are favorable according to the grower. "The only complication we encountered before planting was a delay in the delivery of imported seeds. The ship carrying the seeds was held up for a long time by storms before finally arriving at Tangiers port. Apart from this delay, this will have no impact on the season."

© Mohammed Saiidi

"We have planted several varieties of potatoes for consumption this season, including Désirée and Spunta, which will be marketed locally and for export. We are attentive to market needs and could add varieties for processing at a later stage," the grower concludes.

While production is expected to increase in the eastern region, this increase is offset by heavy losses caused by flooding in the Loukkos region in the northwest of the country.

For more information:

Mohammed Saiidi

Vergers Domaine Tarifit & Packing House Eurober

Tel : +212661772581