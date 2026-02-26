US: Hello Texas as Wonder announces first expansion beyond the Northeast and Mid‑Atlantic

Wonder, a food delivery and technology startup founded in 2018 and fronted by former Walmart U.S. eCommerce executive Marc Lore, has announced its expansion into Texas.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

US: Tops Markets hits 50-store remodel milestone with $100m+ Capital investment

Northeast grocer Tops Friendly Markets has completed its 50th store remodel in six years. The $2.3mln store makeover in Tonawanda, New York, is part of Tops' Capital Improvement Project, which has included more than $100mln invested across the grocer's three-state imprint.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Food Lion Feeds turns oranges into meals through Orange Bag campaign

Food Lion reported: "As part of its commitment to helping end hunger, Food Lion Feeds is launching its annual three-week Orange Bag campaign in stores and online, inviting customers to turn a bag of fresh, delicious navel oranges into care for their communities".

Source: globenewswire.com

US: Food Price Outlook - Summary Findings

USDA Economic Research Service reported: "Retail fresh vegetable prices increased by 0.2% from December 2025 to January 2026 and were 0.8% higher in January 2026 than in January 2025. Prices for fresh vegetables are predicted to increase 1.4% in 2026, with a prediction interval of -4.2 to 7.4%. Retail fresh fruit prices increased by 0.7% from December 2025 to January 2026 but were 0.5% lower in January 2026 than in January 2025. Prices for fresh fruits are predicted to increase 0.2% in 2026, with a prediction interval of -4.0 to 4.7%".

Source: ers.usda.gov

Canada: Loblaw continues pivot to discount as shoppers demand value

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. continues to lean into discount stores and private label products as consumers relentlessly hunt for value. "More than ever, we've seen Canadians prioritize value", said chief executive Per Bank on the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. Even in produce, Bank said consumers are going for the cheaper alternatives. For example, sales of organic berries were down by double digits; meanwhile, consumers are buying conventional berries because they are cheaper. The company reported it earned a profit available to common shareholders of $656mln or 55 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended January 3.

Source: thecanadianpressnews.ca

UK: Ocado to cut 1,000 jobs under restructuring plan

Ocado is to cut around 1,000 jobs as part of a plan to slash costs and restructure its operations. The company, which provides automated technology for distribution centres and runs its own UK online grocery business through a joint venture with Marks & Spencer, said two thirds of the job losses would be in the UK. Ocado made the announcements after revealing annual results which showed a 59% jump in its core underlying profit measure to £178mln.

Source: news.sky.com

Spain: Transgourmet Ibérica and Llobet Group open first SPAR supermarket

Transgourmet Ibérica, one of the wholesalers operating the SPAR brand in Spain, has opened its first SPAR supermarket in Vilanova del Camí, Central Catalonia. This milestone follows a strategic partnership with the local distribution company, Llobet Group, signed in April 2025. The supermarket features fresh fruit and vegetables, a butcher's department, a delicatessen, and a bakery.

Source: spar-international.com

Partnership approach vital to building resilience across UK farming sector - Tesco UK CEO

Tesco reported: 'Tesco UK Chief Executive Ashwin Prasad stressed the need for a partnership approach across the UK food system to build resilience, drive growth, and create a sustainable future for British farming. Ashwin Prasad, speaking at the 2026 NFU Conference: "In January we announced our fresh food sales had risen by 6.6% - proving the demand for fresh, healthy, British-grown food has never been stronger amongst our customers. I invite you to collaborate with us to meet that demand". Ashwin also described how Tesco's focus is getting practical innovation onto farms, following feedback from farmers that they "do not want more research that sits on the shelf", but instead require "practical, on-farm solutions that solve challenges and deliver results". To that end, Tesco is working with suppliers to trial and scale new innovations such as low carbon fertilisers, alternative fuels and energy-efficient infrastructure at its low carbon concept farm in Lincolnshire, which has produced 260,000 2kg packs of potatoes that are currently on sale in Tesco stores'.

Source: tescoplc.com

France: 2025 fourth quarter and full-year net sales

Casino Group reported: "In 2025, consolidated net sales amounted to €8,260mln, up +0.5% LFL and down -2.5% in total, after taking into account a -0.3-pt calendar effect (leap year in 2024) and the roughly -2.7-pt effect of changes to the convenience brand network. In Q4 2025, net sales amounted to €2,180mln, up +0.5% on a LFL basis and down -1.6% in total, after taking into account a +0.3-pt calendar effect and the roughly -2.4-pt effect of changes to the convenience brand network".

Source: groupe-casino.fr

UK: Co-op confirms appointment of new Group Supply Chain and Logistics Director

Co-op Group reported: "Co-op is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Wilmot MBE to the role of Group Supply Chain and Logistics Director, Co-op Food and GCL (Group Commercial and Logistics)".

Source: co-operative.coop

Hungary: Auchan aims to triple turnover by 2032

Auchan Hungary has unveiled a seven-year growth strategy aimed at tripling its turnover by 2032 and achieving nationwide coverage. The initial phase will focus on renovating Auchan's 19 hypermarkets, to optimise sales areas and enhance food and seasonal offerings while maintaining a diverse product range. Fresh, countertop and in-house products will play a prominent role therein. In a move to expand online sales, the retailer has also launched Auchan CoolBox, a refrigerated parcel machine service at three city centre locations, ensuring the quality delivery of fresh, refrigerated and frozen products within 24 hours. Preliminary data for 2025 shows that Auchan Hungary's turnover increased to HUF 542bln (€1.38bln).

Source: esmmagazine.com

SPAR Group's mixed results: Growth up, margins down

South Africa's SPAR Group has reported 2.1% growth in wholesale turnover from continuing operations for the 18 weeks ending 30 January 2026. The SUPERSPAR format showed resilience, particularly in fresh produce.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Ireland first as Uber connects with Manna for first European launch of drone delivery service

Uber Technologies and Manna have announced a partnership that will see Uber's first European launch of drone deliveries. Going live first in Ireland, the service integrates Manna's autonomous drone delivery system with Uber's platform and logistics experience. The pair are aiming to expand this into more European cities going forward.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com