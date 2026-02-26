“It’s exciting to see sweet potato growth outpacing potatoes and total produce”

Historically, demand for sweet potatoes peaks in the holiday season with another push at Easter. With the help of strategic marketing initiatives, convenience packs, and consumer education, the category is witnessing a build of demand across the year. "It's very exciting to see sweet potatoes outpacing potatoes and total produce with 5.6 percent growth in volume sales across the U.S. food channel¹," says Susan Noritake with Bako Sweet. This should give retailers a lot of confidence that it's a category worth focusing on.

To support consumption, the company puts together seasonal campaigns, inspiring consumers to put sweet potatoes in their shopping baskets. "With this month being American Hearth Health Month and National Sweet Potato Month, we drive incremental demand at retail by delivering meaningful, sales-driven moments." This includes heart-health messaging as well as new packaging options. "Sweet potatoes are having their moment right now. They're trusted, versatile, and backed by real health benefits, and during February's sales-driven focus, that story has never been more relevant."

Results of Heart Health campaigns

The Heart Health campaign gains momentum every year. "Although it is rooted in February representing National Heart Health month and National Sweet Potato month, our strong partners prefer to launch in January to include the back-to-healthy eating timeframe." This has been a great success with retail partners sharing double-digit sales growth. It's a great promotion that lends itself to some very fun and exciting merchandising opportunities to help with impulse sales and to drive awareness. "Although this is a large promotion, we don't stop there on our effort to drive demand and Sweeten Your Everyday.® There is still so much opportunity attracting new shoppers to the category," added Noritake.

The 4-count tray is gaining the most momentum.

Growth in value-added

"While bulk sales of sweet potatoes remain significant, the real growth in the category stems from value-added packs," she shared. In addition to the pink, heart-health packaging this month, Bako Sweet offers a range of products including recyclable trays, microwaveable steam bags, and individually wrapped single options. All the products are triple-washed and available in a range of options from single servings to family size bags. The product gaining the most momentum is the 4-count tray, a very premium item with uniform sizing across the pack. "The tray packs are flying off the shelves, generating unprecedented retail sales. This product is growing without cannibalizing our popular 3 lb. and 5 lb. mesh bags and it's great to see room for more than one offering on retail shelves."

¹According to Nielsen data week ending 12/27/2025.

