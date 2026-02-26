Georgia’s blueberry exports expand as sector targets EU growth and new markets

Georgia's blueberry industry delivered a stable performance in 2025, with production exceeding 7,500 tons and nearly 95% of the harvest exported, totaling close to 7,000 tons shipped abroad. While the sector still consists largely of small-scale growers, export momentum and improving standards are positioning the country as a serious emerging supplier in the global blueberry trade, states Aleksandre Gambashidze of Agronext Consulting.

The main export destinations this season were Russia, Germany, Poland, and Dubai. At the same time, experimental shipments to India marked a strategic step. From 2026 onward, exporters expect expansion not only in India but also in Israel, Saudi Arabia, and additional European Union markets.

According to Shota Tsukoshvili, CEO of the Georgia Blueberry Growers' Association, the sector's rapid development is closely linked to stronger coordination and international engagement. "Production is growing, but our main focus is improving quality and strengthening long-term partnerships," Tsukoshvili explains.

Founded in 2023, the association now unites 29 members, representing roughly half of Georgia's blueberry production. Its activities include organizing international training programs, bringing in consultants from Chile, Portugal, Italy, and Peru, and facilitating B2B meetings with global buyers. The sector has also implemented GlobalG.A.P. certification standards, improving competitiveness in demanding export markets.

Georgia's strongest competitive advantage lies in its harvest window. The country enters the market in May and June, just as Morocco and Spain finish their seasons. Serbia follows slightly later, giving Georgia a valuable supply gap with limited competition. Thanks to favorable climate conditions in eastern regions and the expansion of pot-grown blueberry production systems, Georgia has the potential to supply blueberries from May through September, and in some cases into October.

Looking ahead to 2026, production is expected to exceed 10,000 tons, with a larger share directed toward the EU. The association is also strengthening its international presence through participation in trade fairs such as Macfrut and Fruit Logistica, aiming to expand its partnership network and secure new contracts.

Modern varieties known for strong flavor, large caliber, and good shelf life are increasingly planted across Georgian farms. A growing trend toward premium Sekoya genetics reflects the sector's ambition to compete in higher-value segments.

Beyond fresh exports, the industry is also preparing for future processing opportunities. With volumes rising each year, surplus production could be directed toward processing, creating additional value streams for growers.

International recognition is also increasing. The association has strengthened its ties with the International Blueberry Organization (IBO), of which the Georgian Blueberry Growers' Association is an official member. This year, IBO representatives visited Georgia to gain firsthand insight into the country's production systems and growth potential, highlighting the rising global interest in the sector.

In addition, Sebastián Ochoa, agronomist and partner of the association, supported dedicating a full chapter to Georgia in a recently released industry book. The goal was to give wider international visibility to the Georgian blueberry industry and firmly place it on the global blueberry map.

For European buyers seeking a reliable early-season supply, Georgia is positioning itself as a competitive and improving origin. As Tsukoshvili concludes: "Now is the right moment to work with Georgian blueberries. Our industry is growing fast, quality is improving, and we are ready for long-term cooperation."

