Hazelnuts are an attractive alternative for Chilean cherry producers

After a decade of growth, the Chilean cherry industry is adapting. Historically, the Chinese New Year has been the peak demand period, accounting for nearly 90% of exports and record prices. However, in the most recent season, the sector failed to offset the sharp decline in 2025, which was considered the worst in history. This suggests the expansion cycle has come to an end.

European hazelnut has become an appealing option for growers in this context. Hazelnut export values have surged dramatically, rising from $73 million in 2018 to $505 million in 2025, a nearly 590% increase. Specifically, between 2024 and 2025, exports tripled, and in January 2026, exports increased by 750% compared to the previous year.

The cultivated area has grown significantly, from 8,686 hectares in 2014 to 49,263 in 2025, according to Odepa data. The Maule Region is the largest producer, with over 21,000 hectares, followed by La Araucanía and Ñuble, forming a key productive zone in the country's center-south. This expansion is mainly fueled by international demand, especially from the confectionery sector, with Italy as the primary importer. Markets like France and China are also beginning to show interest.

Hazelnuts attract growers due to their lower initial costs, high mechanization, and reduced reliance on labor, key factors amid current agricultural challenges. Walker estimates that the planted area could expand to 70,000-75,000 hectares in the next three to four years. Iván Marambio, President of Frutas de Chile, agrees on the crop's potential: "It is an exceptional product in quality and truly represents what Chile offers globally. The area of planted hectares should increase considerably."

The shift from cherry trees to European hazelnut trees is already clear in areas such as Curicó and farther south. This trend is driven by demand from major companies such as Ferrero and Nestlé, as well as by climatic challenges faced by traditional producers like Turkey and Italy. Chile has become the world's second-largest producer, surpassing 100,000 tons, and local producers like Christian Chadwick believe the country is on track to become the top exporter of premium hazelnuts.

As the cherry sector adjusts, European hazelnut becomes the most stable option for Chilean fruit production, signaling a structural shift in the crops with the highest export potential.

Source: emol.com