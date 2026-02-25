"We have performed well in the Dutch market this season"

The Egyptian sweet potato season is nearing its end. After initial concerns about an oversaturated market and marketing difficulties, particularly due to the recovery of production in the United States, "the Egyptian export season ultimately went very well," says Mohamed Raafat, CCO of United Farms.

© United Farms

The exporter says: "The Egyptian season is still progressing with limited volumes until the end of April, which is typical seasonality. The export campaign has been very satisfactory, and we have achieved good results despite the strong US presence in the market this year. Prices have also been satisfactory and in line with usual trends."

Raafat notes that the most active market for Egyptian sweet potatoes this season was, unsurprisingly, the Netherlands. He continues: "The European market, particularly Spain and Italy, in addition to the UK, maintained strong demand throughout the season, especially between September and December. "

© Youness Bensaid | FreshPlaza.com

Price movements were completely normal, with high prices at the start of the season in September, which then decreased as the season progressed. Prices have increased slightly at present, but have not reached the levels seen at the start of the season, which is completely normal," Raafat continues. The season began with concerns from several industry players about an eventual oversupply. However, according to Raafat, "the market proved these fears to be unfounded. Despite strong competition and a strong comeback from the United States in the market, we have found that Egyptian production is in high demand and has maintained its place. If there had been an oversupply, we would have seen it first in the local Egyptian market, as was the case last year."

© United Farms

"Quality-oriented growers and exporters have had no trouble maintaining their market share. Nevertheless, I think it's time to move up a gear in sweet potato processing, through freezing or chip production, to add value to our production. The signs are encouraging this season, with strong demand from the chip industry," the exporter continues.

As far as United Farms is concerned, Raafat shares, "We have performed well in the European market this season, especially in the Dutch market, thanks to impeccable quality and compliance with MRLs, but also thanks to our structure in the Netherlands, which allows us to receive our shipments, control logistics, and distribute to supermarkets."

