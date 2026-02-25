Consumer convenience drives fruit breeding in the years to come

This year, Sun World celebrates 50 years in breeding, and the world of breeding today looks very different from five decades ago. "What has changed most, is the scope of what breeding is expected to deliver," shared Sun World's CEO Bernardo Calvo in a recent interview with FreshPlaza. However, he also believes the next chapter may be the most ambitious yet. What can be expected of the road ahead?

"When it comes to innovations that will move the needle for our licensees, we are looking at pretty much everything," he said. "We are steadfast in our commitment to be a leader in convenience when it comes to the consumer eating experience." That's driven by consumer demand, which is only expected to continue increasing in the coming years. With that in mind, a few specific areas of innovation have been identified.

© Sun World LLC

Ruby Rush® grapes.

Novel genetics

First of all, novel genetics like pitless cherries. "The development of pitless cherries represents the kind of long-term, category-shaping innovation we believe in," shared Calvo. It's a technically complex challenge that requires patience, deep expertise, and a willingness to invest years ahead of commercial return. "For us, it is about reimagining what a familiar fruit can be and removing barriers that make it easier for consumers to enjoy cherries in everyday moments."

Focus on consumer friction points in citrus

Secondly, in the citrus category we want to focus on real consumer friction points. Seedlessness and ease of use are key to consumers. From seedless lemons to easy-peel mandarins, Sun World is focused on traits that simplify preparation, improve consistency, and fit modern lifestyles. "These aren't novelty plays – they are practical innovations driven by what retailers and consumers consistently ask for and what growers need to remain competitive."

© Sun World LLC

Leanri mandarin variety.

Category-wide opportunities in mangoes

Thirdly, the mango space has seen relatively little varietal innovation compared to other fruit categories. "It is ripe for innovation and has immense opportunities to provide consumers with a better eating experience." Sun World's work in mangoes is about changing that over time by building a portfolio that spans early to late season, field performance, and is focused on post-harvest performance. "This is a long-game strategy that mirrors how we've successfully approached grapes: disciplined evaluation across global growing regions and thoughtful commercialization rather than quick wins."

© Sun World LLC

Kankun mango.

Continued evolution in grapes

While breeding in grapes has come a long way, Sun World will continue to expand and refine proven brands like Ruby Rush®, Applause™, and Epic Crisp®, including strong momentum in regions like Mexico. "This reflects our broader commitment to long-term relationships and regional strategies that support growers, deliver consistent quality to retailers, and build trust over multiple seasons, not just a single harvest.

Being one of the best partners

"Innovation for us isn't only about fruit. It's also about how we show up as a partner," Calvo commented. The company is intentional about being a white-glove organization through protecting intellectual property, supporting licensees with rigor and transparency, and investing in people who understand both the science and the commercial realities of farming. The goal is to be known not just for having some of the best fruit in the world, but for being one of the best partners in the industry to work with.

Advances in AI combined with a deep understanding of Sun World's extended genetics library will provide breeders tools to be much more assertive in the breeding process and optimize time to market and resources spent.

