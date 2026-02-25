Slim profit margins for Greek onions

The trade of Greek onions is moving forward without large profit margins. Mr. Yannis Mantzaris, co-owner of the company Agrodiktyo from Thebes, reports: "In the current phase, EXW prices from Thebes have ranged between €0,38–0,40 per kilo. These are normal prices, but with increased storage costs and in combination with the volume of sales and the large supply, I would say they provide marginal or small profit margins, unlike the summer season, which went very well."

© Agrodiktyo

"Thebes may continue to serve largely as the barometer of the onion market, but no longer as a monopoly. There are now several other cultivation areas: Larissa, Kozani, Serres, and Evros, and all of them are taking a significant share of the market. In addition, there are imported onions. While these may not be present in southern Greece, in northern Greece, there are some yellow, Dutch, and Austrian onions. For example, Austrian onions leave their place of origin at €0,15–0,20 per kilo, and with €0,12 transport costs, they arrive here cheaper than the Greek ones," the Greek entrepreneur clarifies.

Regarding stock levels, Mr. Mantzaris states: "Thebes will certainly have enough onions, both red and yellow, until Holy Week. As for the situation from Larissa and further north, I cannot speak with precision, but the impression I have is that onions there are still quite sufficient."

© Agrodiktyo

At the same time, the attention of Greek onion traders is also focused on the new harvest, which is expected in mid-April. "In Thebes and Laconia, the new crop is progressing very well. I believe that by mid-April we will have fresh onions from these two areas on the market, but the exact timing will be determined by the weather conditions prevailing until then, and there are still several days ahead of us."

"In Thebes, the onion cultivation area increased by 15–20%. However, there is a general trend towards onions and vegetables in our region and in other areas, such as those I mentioned earlier. Producers are leaving behind crops such as cotton, corn, and wheat, which have not brought them money in recent years," Mr. Mantzaris concludes.

