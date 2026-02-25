“Every grower wants to start the new harvest with clean crates”

At present, many crates are still filled with pears, but fruit growers Mathijn and Leo van Dijk from Lexmond are already preparing for the new crate-washing season. Several years ago, the brothers developed a mobile storage crate washing unit, which they use to clean crates at growers and packers in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany, enabling them to start the new harvest with clean crates.

"For us as fruit growers, it is a valuable addition. We are busy cooling, sorting, packing, and transporting top fruit throughout the year, but towards the end of the season, there is often a quieter period. Once the pears are finished, trade activity tends to slow down. That is when we started cleaning wooden fruit crates as an additional activity," says the grower.



From a dirty to a clean crate

"It began as a side activity, but from May onwards it almost became our main task. Last year, we started working for a large organic grower in northern Germany in mid-May and continued washing crates right up to the harvest," says Mathijn. "This year, too, we already have a number of jobs confirmed, but because there are more pears still in storage, I expect the busy period will not start until late May or early June."

"In previous years, we always worked on site at the growers' premises. Because the washing installation is mounted on wheels, we can clean crates anywhere. We bring our own forklift and are fully self-sufficient, apart from electricity and water. However, last year we also built a new shed at our own location, with space to wash crates for other growers. For some, this is more convenient than working at their own premises, and storage is not an issue here."

The van Dijk brothers have developed a washing system in which both plastic and wooden crates are cleaned using water heated to 75 degrees. "Washing the crates offers clear advantages. It keeps the water in the water dumper cleaner and helps to reduce infection pressure. There is particularly strong demand for cleaning plastic bins. Wood is gradually disappearing from the market. Moreover, wooden crates are not only dirty but can also contain fungi. We can eliminate these with water at 75 degrees, but formally guaranteeing that would require a separate study," the grower continues.

The brothers currently wash around 35 crates per hour with their mobile installation. In addition to their established network in top fruit, they are increasingly active in other crop sectors. Following a post on this site, several sprout growers also contacted Mathijn to have their plastic crates cleaned. "Everyone wants to start the new harvest with clean crates, regardless of the crop. As long as crates are dirty, we will clean them," the grower concludes with a laugh.

For more information:

Mathijn van Dijk

Fruitbedrijf L.M. van Dijk

Achthoven 67

4128 LX Lexmond

Mob: +31 (0) 6 27023041

[email protected]

www.lmvandijk.nl