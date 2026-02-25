Chile standardizes table grape sizes

To standardize export procedures and improve competitiveness in international markets, the Chilean Table Grape Committee of Frutas de Chile issued a document on the Standardization of Sizes for various grape varieties.

"This technical update aims to precisely categorize the fruit's size based on its genetics and color, guaranteeing that every bunch aligns with the expectations of the international consumer," stated Ignacio Caballero, the committee's executive director.

The professional explained that the proposal aims to organize market information. "Currently, Chile offers over 63 varieties of table grapes, 46 calibres, and 5 different nomenclature scales; some range from S to XL, others from A to J. Additionally, calibres vary for the same names across different varieties, and some breeders have official nomenclatures. Therefore, there is a need to standardize these criteria to bring order, which is the goal of this document," he stated.

The standardization defines specific measurement ranges in millimeters for categories from M to JJJ. The key definitions are as follows:

First new standard: Applies to over 40 varieties. Defines size, e.g., XL between 20-22 mm and JJJ for fruit larger than 26 mm.

Second new standard: Focuses on 10 specific varieties, including both classic and new ones, with XL sizes ranging from 19-21 mm and JJJ sizes exceeding 25 mm.

Special: The document also identifies varieties with unique size requirements due to their morphological features, under the classification "Special".

"This is a crucial tool for producers and exporters to communicate using the same technical language, ensuring the consistency of the Chilean offering abroad," Ignacio Caballero concluded.

Click here to access the document

Source: frutasdechile.cl/