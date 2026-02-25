From Oceania to Europe, mono-material packaging is winning approval

If there's one key takeaway from Fruit Logistica Berlin, it's that mono-material packaging is becoming an increasingly important requirement. Retail chains from Northern Europe to Australia now require packaging made of one material to help consumers easily identify it.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comThe REV Packaging Solutions team at Fruit Logistica

"At the most recent Fruit Logistica, we met with our best customers, as well as other potential customers and distributors," says Fabrizio Fiumana, the CEO of the Italian company REV Packaging Solutions. "We strengthened our relationships with some Australian and New Zealand companies, ensuring that our technologies will continue to be exported to Oceania. But that's not all. There is also a growing focus on mono-material in northern Europe and France."

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.com

He adds, "Five years ago, we were the first to introduce our 'Puma' retinator. This mono-material is an effective fruit and vegetable packaging solution because it is efficient, practical, and environmentally friendly. With this in mind, the 'P-Pack,' produced by our 'Puma,' is the result of our extensive experience in heat sealing and years of testing."

© REV Packaging (main)

The net is made entirely of polyethylene and composed of heat-sealed tubular mesh with a ribbon handle. The label can be customized in shape and size to ensure adequate space for graphics and text.

The P-Pack uses 50% less plastic than similar packs on the market. The key is to cut back. "It's not enough for the pack to be made of one material. To be truly sustainable, it must also be lightweight," Fiumana concludes. The label, which is made of polyethylene, is applied directly to the net. Additionally, the Puma is equipped with a thermal transfer printer that can imprint directly onto the label. This eliminates an additional layer of material that would otherwise make the pack non-recyclable. Even the band that serves as a handle is only as wide as necessary."

For more information:

REV Packaging Solutions S.r.l.

Via F. Parri, 745

47522 Cesena (FC) - Italy

+39 0547 384435

[email protected]

www.revsrl.com