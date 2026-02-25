"The first containers are now enroute to Mainland China"

Fern Ridge Fresh, based in Hawke's Bay, has been in business for over 20 years. The company sources apples from growers all across New Zealand - from Gisborne and Hawkes Bay in the North Island to Nelson, Canterbury, and Central Otago in the South Island. The company grows and exports typical New Zealand varieties such as Royal Gala, NZ Queen, Fuji, Braeburn, Pink Lady, etc., but their biggest variety volume-wise is KORU®.

"Our first harvest this year was PIQA® Red pears from the Gisborne region, followed shortly after by Hawke's Bay Royal Gala in week 7," said Fredy Masterson, Sales Executive at Fern Ridge Fresh. "The earliest picks of these varieties were harvested, packed, and shipped within just a few days, thanks to the hard work of our suppliers and packing partners who prioritised getting this early fruit from tree to port in record time. These first containers are now enroute to Mainland China, where customers are eagerly awaiting their arrival. Since this initial push, harvest has progressed steadily, with consistent quality and strong packouts across the early lines."

KORU is a large size variety that has an intense red colouring that covers 2/3rd's of the apple, and a rich honey-like flavour. "Our KORU apples are sizing well, crop loads are slightly up, and harvest is tracking earlier than usual in some parts of the country. In 2025, the KORU Exporter Group (KEG) aligned on a shared strategy to strengthen the programme and create a clearer direction for the future of KORU. We are looking forward to seeing the impact of these refinements this season and expect customers to be pleased with the results."

Fern Ridge Fresh's main export markets for 2026 will remain consistent with previous years, with key Asian markets continuing to show strong demand and remaining a major focus. "We also have important programmes in the Middle East, Caribbean, North America, and others, which help balance our supply across a wide range of sizes & grades to ensure we meet diverse customer needs."

