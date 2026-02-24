Jordanian NGO grows and exports fresh produce

Dar Abu Abdullah, a Jordanian NGO, stands out among fresh produce exporters due to its status and purpose as a non-profit. Kareem Alkhas, the deputy director general, describes the organisation's activities: "Dar Abu Abdullah operates in the fields of agriculture and agri-food, ranging from food cultivation and processing to export and distribution on the local market through Tkiyet Um Ali, our food bank and sister organization."

© Dar Abu Abdullah

"On the initiative of Princess Haya bint Hussein, we are working to empower families and move them from dependence to independence. We therefore coordinate income-generating activities in several sectors, including agriculture and food processing. As such, we are a genuine grower and exporter, even holding the Global Gap certification required to access the European market," Alkhas continues.

Dar Abu Abdullah grows a wide range of early fruits and vegetables, according to Alkhas. He continues: "We grow tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, broccoli, okra, strawberries, and many other products in greenhouses. These are all products that we have the capacity to export, although we have found that the international market is more interested in our processed fruits and vegetables."

© Youness Bensaid | FreshPlaza.com

"Our most popular and in-demand export products, particularly on the European market, are our gluten-free date bars, of which we produce 4 million per year. We also export frozen strawberries and tomato paste. We have also seen, from our participation in international trade fairs in Berlin and Madrid, that importers are very interested in these products, especially given the social purpose of our organization." Alkhass continues.

The NGO is in the process of doubling its production capacity from 100 to 200 greenhouses by the end of 2026, Alkhass concludes.

For more information:

Kareem Alkhass

Dar Abu Abdullah

Tel: +962 7956 77979

Email: [email protected]