Lemons shine, but on grapes, it’s challenging

Demand for lemons is big from Europe, but nothing compared to the demand they're experiencing from the Middle East, and that despite the start of Ramadan, says Francois Myburgh, Impala Citrus commercial director.

The demand reminds one of oranges during Covid, but with even higher market prices, although a stronger Rand significantly dilutes the profit margin. "You can see weekly how the stronger Rand against the US Dollar makes it hard at the farm level."

© Impala Citrus Impala Citrus exported 5.5 million cartons of citrus during 2025

Thank goodness for lemons: the grape season had been exceptionally challenging from start to finish, and prices are in the region of 20 to 30% lower than last year in the same period. And since Brexit, it's not easy to divert rejected or surplus grapes from the UK to Europe. Moreover, parts of Europe are deep under snow, and that doesn't help grape sales.

Last week, the highest arrival volumes of South African grapes ever landed in Europe, where the market's already saturated, and in the cold weather, promotions aren't very effective at moving volumes.

They had finished their grapes in December, Myburgh says, in order to focus on citrus. "We expect to grow on our 5.5 million cartons exported last year and are giving much attention to detail in marketing plans and strategies, given current trends and circumstances worldwide."

They have been the exporting partner to some of the farmers for twenty years; they remain by their producers' side through thick and thin, he says, not only arriving at the farm gate when the going is good.

"Soft citrus is still growing; it makes up around 25% of our citrus basket. We obtained a license for Royal Honey Murcott this year, which will make our lives a bit easier, giving us wider market access."

For more information:

Francois Myburgh

Impala Citrus

Tel: +27 21 110 0900

Email: [email protected]

https://www.impalacitrus.co.za/