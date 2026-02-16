Woolworths shakes up its grape offering with world-first Shaker grapes

Eagle-eyed grape-loving customers visiting Woolworths between Christmas and mid-January would have noticed a grape variety which neither they nor any other retail shopper anywhere in the world would have seen before.

During a new-variety benchmark tasting in 2013, grape grower-exporter EXSA was telling the visiting Woolworths' technical team about an International Fruit Genetics variety they'd been trialling. Its exceptional eating quality was undeniable, but it came with a major caveat: a tendency to develop loose or 'shatter' berries, rendering it unsuitable for exporting.

"We saw an opportunity to offer Woolworths customers a limited, exclusive grape with a distinctive taste experience," says Tom Murray, Woolworths technical manager, adding that the retailer is always on the lookout for new varieties that offer a different and superior taste experience.

Renaming the grape a 'Shaker grape' and grown on a single EXSA farm in Vioolsdrift, Northern Cape, the grape stands out for its large berries, firm texture and a unique caramel flavour. "These qualities make it particularly enjoyable to eat and well-suited for use in salads," the retailer says. "The variety does require careful handling during harvesting and packing to minimise loose berries and maintain quality."

Shaker grapes reflect the innovative and sustainable approach to fresh produce sourcing on which Woolworths prides itself, Murray says. "It is in line with our Good Business Journey, an initiative reinforcing Woolworths' commitment to product innovation, responsible sourcing and exceptional quality, bringing our customers something different while supporting a more sustainable local supply chain."

Available for two weeks only in selected stores, priced in line with Cotton Candy grapes, the retailer reports very positive customer response. "Shoppers who were able to purchase the grapes enjoyed them and expressed strong interest in buying more."

