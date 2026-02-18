South African citrus navigates regulatory and trade pressure

As the global fresh produce sector met in Berlin for Fruit Logistica 2026, discussions reflected a more cautious outlook. According to insights shared by the Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa, the global citrus trade is being shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, tighter regulation, and stronger competition for market access.

For South African citrus producers, the event provided perspective on developments in key export destinations.

International buyers are currently focusing on the security of supply rather than expansion. Importers are prioritising consistent quality, compliance assurance, and reliable logistics. This trend favours suppliers with stable volumes and documented standards. At the same time, it increases the commercial risk of inconsistency.

South Africa's position as a large-scale citrus exporter aligns with these requirements, but the threshold for compliance and transparency continues to rise.

Industry presence at the Berlin event was structured around coordinated engagement rather than fragmented participation. Meetings with global partners emphasised the role of collective representation in navigating market access requirements. Engagement with citrus counterparts from other countries included discussions on collaboration and information exchange, aimed at improving market intelligence and export planning.

The European Union remains an important destination for South African citrus. However, concerns around stricter Maximum Residue Limits were again raised. These standards, increasingly shaped by retailer requirements, are influencing market access conditions. For producers, residue management, traceability, and documentation are becoming core elements of export strategy. Early investment in compliance systems is viewed as necessary to mitigate regulatory shifts.

Logistics also featured in discussions. Ongoing global disruptions highlighted the need for resilient supply chains. South Africa's ability to move large citrus volumes during recent seasons drew attention, but it also exposed challenges within port operations, transport networks, and cold chain systems.

For growers, export performance is increasingly linked to value chain coordination. Engagement with exporters, shipping lines, and overseas buyers was seen as a means of aligning expectations during peak export periods.

The overarching message was that competitiveness in citrus export markets is based on reliability, compliance, and collaboration. While trade complexity and regulatory requirements continue to intensify, the industry's coordinated approach was presented as a framework for maintaining market access in a constrained global environment.

