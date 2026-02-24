Study links red raspberries to improved blood sugar and cognition

A simple addition to the plate may help support both metabolic and brain health as we age. New research published in the British Journal of Nutrition found that adding red raspberries to a meal improved post-meal blood sugar responses and cognitive performance within hours.

Red raspberries are rich in polyphenols, plant compounds known to influence metabolic and inflammatory processes relevant to brain health. To better understand this connection, researchers tested whether adding 25 g of freeze-dried red raspberry powder to a high-carbohydrate, moderate-fat meal could influence post-meal metabolic responses and cognitive performance in adults ages 55 to 70 who are overweight or obese.

After eating the raspberry-containing meal, participants experienced a smaller rise in blood sugar and a lower insulin response compared with the control meal. Blood samples collected after the meal also showed reduced neuroinflammatory responses in laboratory testing, suggesting a potential effect on the brain following meals.

Participants also performed better on a standardized battery of cognitive tests within hours of eating the raspberry meal. Researchers observed improvements in learning and memory tasks, including fewer errors and more efficient problem-solving strategies.

These outcomes were observed after one meal that included freeze-dried red raspberry powder, indicating post-meal effects.

"As we age, maintaining healthy blood sugar and cognitive function becomes increasingly important," said Britt Burton-Freeman, PhD, MS, Director of the Center for Nutrition Research, Illinois Institute of Technology. "These results show that adding red raspberries into your daily diet may have some metabolic and cognitive benefits that are important to all of us as we age."

Frozen red raspberries are harvested at ripeness and frozen within hours. They can be added to smoothies, oatmeal, sauces, and meals. Shoppers can find frozen red raspberries in the freezer aisle labeled "Product of the USA."

While longer-term studies are needed, the findings add to research examining how dietary choices relate to metabolic and brain health.

