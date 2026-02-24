Lima 2026 seminar to focus on Peruvian blueberry market strategy

Market, consumption, prices, logistics, and the global map will define the commercial block on Wednesday, March 11, from 08:45 to 13:00, as part of the International Blueberries Seminar Lima 2026. The morning session will focus on commercial analysis ahead of the next blueberry campaign, before discussions shift to agronomic management and field operations.

The event will be held at the Lima Convention Center and will convene exporters, sales managers, logistics teams, and producers focused on market strategy. The session is designed to support planning and to align business decisions with global consumer demand.

The agenda begins with Gonzalo Salinas of Rabobank, who will review trade flows and consumption trends in destination markets. Luis Miguel Vegas of Pro-Blueberries will examine the evolution of Peru's blueberry production matrix and outline challenges and opportunities for the next stage of growth.

Pablo Cortés of Agronometrics will address price dynamics and their role in shaping competitiveness and business strategy. A logistics efficiency panel will follow, linking operational decisions with business outcomes. Participants include Gonzalo Ríos Polastri, Antonio Cuenca, Mario Salazar, John Paul Avendano, Nick Bonifaz, and Jose Moyano.

The morning will conclude with a market panel examining changes in the global map and competitive strategies among leading players. Panelists include Miguel Bentín, Juan José Gallardo, Daniel Bustamante, Federico Maggio Capelli and Gustavo Salinas.

The commercial block is structured to support decision-making based on market data and cost structures within the blueberry supply chain. Topics include interpreting destination market signals, translating shifts in consumption into commercial requirements, and analyzing cost formation across origin, transit, and destination.

Organizers state that this framework allows attendees to approach subsequent seminar sessions with aligned priorities across commercial, operational, and logistics functions, focusing on planning for the 2026 campaign.

For exporters and sales managers, the session aims to provide a market overview and criteria for strategic adjustments in 2026. For logistics teams, it highlights decisions affecting cost, lead times, and risk management. Suppliers and service providers are expected to gain insight into demand trends and emerging industry requirements.

Source: Blueberries Consulting