Taiwan boosts greenhouse blueberry production to reduce imports

The Taiwanese government is supporting local blueberry production through technology adoption and greenhouse cultivation, with the objective of reducing reliance on imports, CNA reported.

The Miaoli County Government, in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, is promoting domestic blueberry cultivation, corporate-style management, and smart production systems. The program is also designed to encourage young people to engage in blueberry farming in the county.

Taiwan imports approximately 3,000 tons of blueberries per year from the U.S., Japan, and Chile, according to the county government. It stated that long-distance transport and preservation processes may affect fruit flavor and texture.

Blueberry cultivation in Miaoli currently covers about 5 hectares. Growers are using greenhouses, smart systems, and cooling technology to manage production parameters. The county government indicated that this approach reduces exposure to extreme weather and lowers pest and disease risk. Greenhouse production also allows fruit to ripen on the bush before harvest.

Peng Yen-hao, a blueberry grower in Miaoli, said the local blueberry season runs from March to July. He added that the first batch of blueberries for the current year has begun flowering and is expected to be harvested in March. According to Peng, precision farming enables monitoring of temperature, humidity, irrigation, and nutrient levels to support yield management and fruit quality control.

In addition, the Chiayi County Government has collaborated with a team from National Taiwan University to develop approximately 30 hectares of blueberry production in Alishan. The project includes soil optimization, controlled growing conditions, and automated irrigation systems to support cultivation.

Source: TaiwanNews