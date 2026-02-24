Transportation disruptions and temporary suspension of pre-clearance procedures impact shipments

HLB Specialties is advising customers of potential transportation delays due to ongoing unrest in the country.

Multiple road blockages are currently disrupting the movement of shipments in Mexico, after a prominent cartel leader was killed on Sunday. Blockages include routes not directly affected by attacks on infrastructure or businesses. In addition, the USDA has suspended operations in Mexico for Monday. As a result, pre-clearance procedures have been temporarily paused, including irradiation, hot water treatment, and required pre-inspections for certain crops.

© HLB SpecialtiesPhotos sent to HLB give a look as to what is being seen in the streets of the affected region.

"Our most recent guava and papaya shipments successfully crossed the border on Saturday before the unrest erupted, and were not impacted," said Andrés Ocampo, CEO of HLB Specialties. "We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with logistics partners and regulatory authorities to minimize disruption. Our teams are prioritizing safety while working to resume normal operations as quickly as possible. Even though yesterday was very scary and lots of destruction happened, today there seems to be calm but tense. From what we know from different growers, no further damage or disruptions have happened today. Hopefully that keeps holding."

© HLB Specialties

Burned-out trucks are part of the destruction.

The company will continue to provide updates as conditions evolve and pre-clearance activities resume. Customers with time-sensitive orders are encouraged to contact their account representative for the latest status and contingency options.

