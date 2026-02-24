Expanded Orchard Buddies line introduced ahead of strong summer outlook

Superfresh Growers® returns to the Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) show with fresh designs, expanded packaging programs, and momentum heading into the 2026 summer season. The annual SEPC event provides an ideal platform for the company to connect with retail partners, share category updates, and outline opportunities for the months ahead.

Following its commitment at last year's show, the company has expanded its Orchard Buddies™ brand to include all core apple and pear varieties. What began with Gala and Fuji pouch bags has grown to include 13 new pouch bags and a poly option, each featuring orchard-inspired designs that reinforce the program's focus on sustainability and responsible land stewardship for future generations.

© Superfresh Growers

Beyond packaging innovation, the company continues to strengthen its core apple lineup with high-color Pink Lady® apples, Granny Smiths, large Cosmic Crisp®, and sweet Autumn Glory® apples. Strategic sizing and pack styles can support impactful displays, effective ad features, and strong retail performance through spring and into summer.

The pear category remains a dependable driver, with d'Anjou pears available in both large and small sizes. As consumers shift toward lighter, fresh seasonal eating and continue to prioritize fiber, d'Anjou pears offer versatility for snacking, grilling, and summer entertaining, providing retailers with a reliable bridge into peak summer fruit programs.

© Superfresh Growers

Looking ahead, the company is building anticipation for its upcoming summer initiatives that include cherries, blueberries, and apricots. Bloom updates, crop projections, and seasonal merchandising strategies will be shared with partners, along with excitement about the newly announced Rainier Cherry Day on June 28. Supported by a robust volume forecast, the company is preparing for a strong, high-quality cherry program.

SEPC attendees are encouraged to visit the company at booth #208 to learn more.

For more information:

Julieta Castillo

Superfresh Growers

Tel: +1 (509) 966-1814

[email protected]

www.superfreshgrowers.com