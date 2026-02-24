Higher prices in the U.S. market redefined the Peruvian grape season

Peru's 2025 grape season ended with a more balanced market than the previous year. This season, there was a stronger presence of European fruit early on and evident price differences between destinations.

"Europe exhibited stable but slightly lower values compared to last season. Meanwhile, the U.S. provided more appealing prices, particularly for premium varieties like Autumn Crisp. The avocado season began with a favorable period in Europe, stable prices, and expectations of increased volumes," said Alonso Puga, general manager of Proserla. He rated the grape season 7 out of 10, compared to 10 in 2024. "It was not as remarkable as the previous year when Spanish and Italian grapes quickly left the market, enabling Peru to operate independently for an extended period with relatively high prices," he added.

© Proserla

This time, the situation was different. "The season started with more European supplies at the destination, mainly from Spain and Italy, creating a better-supplied market. Even so, prices stayed steady, although they were below our expectations. In Europe, prices were at 15-16 euros per 5-kilo clamshell, with FOB returns of 21 to 23 dollars per box."

© Proserla

"The American market has offered much better prices than Europe," he said. As a result, they focused on this destination. Autumn Crisp, which covers over 50% of their area, was especially important. "Its price in the United States is higher," he stated, emphasizing that in that market, it is valued more than just a green grape.

© Proserla

Regarding competition, he noted that they don't overlap directly with Chile due to differences in harvesting times. "We don't really compete with Chile because when they start, we are already on our way out," he said, emphasizing the importance of varietal and pruning planning to position the fruit at key market moments.

The avocado season

After concluding the grape campaign, the company has begun the avocado season with a positive outlook. "We expect a 10% increase in volume compared to last year, and all our shipments are focused on Europe, primarily the Netherlands. We are achieving a favorable commercial situation with good prices. Currently, prices are above $2.40 per kilogram," he stated.

The European market is also working in their favor, with less supply pressure from sources like Spain and Morocco. As he explained, the initial rumors of high Moroccan availability faded over time, creating an advantageous window for Peru from January to April.

He also minimized the severity of the rains in the northern part of the country. "As long as it rains 5, 10, or 20 millimeters, spaced out between days, the situation can be managed," he said, ruling out significant impacts on quality or logistics.

