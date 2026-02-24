"There are fewer Red Globe grapes available in the market because many have shifted to seedless varieties"

The Chilean table grape season is advancing with similar volumes to last year, but there is a growing focus on seedless varieties. Jorge Salhus, general manager of Vientos del Sur, highlighted that Red Globe remains a key component of their export strategy.

"We expect a similar volume to last season," he said. However, he added, Red Globe grapes are becoming less common in the market overall. "There are fewer Red Globe grapes available because many consumers are shifting to seedless varieties and new varieties," he stated.

© Vientos del Sur

Red Globe remains Vientos del Sur's main table grape variety, even though the product ranks fourth in the company's export lineup, behind apples, kiwis, and pears. "We have continued with it because our clients prefer it," says Salhus. The strategy, according to Salhus, emphasizes strengthening specific niches rather than constantly updating the varietal portfolio.

The company primarily exports its Red Globe grapes to Europe, with Portugal and Spain as key markets, as well as smaller quantities to India and Brazil. The U.S., once a major destination for this variety, is now less significant.

© Vientos del Sur

"Prices are variable, with weekly peaks in different destinations. In Europe, prices are around 1.4-1.60 euros per kilo FOB; in India, they range from 1.8 to 2 dollars FOB," he said.

Salhus emphasizes that fruits that can withstand long trips are currently yielding the highest profits. He states, "It is mainly the grapes that can make the long journey that are making a profit today," highlighting the importance of the fruit's condition and firmness for distant markets.

© Vientos del Sur

The season has just started in areas like San Felipe. The executive said fruit set and quality were good, but remains cautious about weather conditions. "I believe we will have a very normal season if there are no unexpected rains," he stated.

© Vientos del Sur

Regarding consumption trends, he recognizes that green seedless grapes are the most popular and highly valued. "The green seedless grape is undoubtedly the most in demand and well-rated," he stated. However, he also defended the continued relevance of Red Globe in specific markets: "We don't speculate about market movements, but there are niches where older varieties remain in demand."

In the coming weeks, the emphasis will be on capitalizing on early windows. "We have to go and take advantage of the good prices in week windows," he concluded, expecting a season that, barring climatic issues, should unfold normally.

