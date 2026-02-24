Thanks to Onubafruit's heavy investment in research over the years and its exclusive agreement with the company FV (Fruit Vision) in the Mediterranean arc, the company has a complete range of 5 blueberry varieties. These are produced in the Spanish province of Huelva and marketed from there, but their cultivation rights are also sold to growers in other countries that do not represent direct competition.

"I dare say that our blueberry varieties are among the best in the world, especially the Demba and Dana, which have already won international awards for their exceptional flavor and firmness," says Francisco Sánchez, manager of Onubafruit.

"However, it is worth stressing that good quality fruit is not the same as a good variety, which must have everything, besides excellent organoleptic qualities," says Sánchez. "Our range of varieties (Demba, Dana, Selma and Dunia) covers the entire production cycle in Huelva, from November (until now, it wasn't possible to start this early) up to June, with a productivity of between 25,000 and 30,000 kg per hectare, a really low harvesting cost and a high percentage of sizes from 18 mm upwards."

"Many operators and growers are amazed when they visit our plantations and see what these varieties can deliver, so demand for them is on the rise. It's also worth recalling that while Huelva traditionally starts harvesting substantial volumes of blueberries around this time, we have already been harvesting for three months now," says Francisco Sánchez. "The truth is that we are becoming more and more independent with our own blueberry varieties."

Onubafruit continues to stand out as a raspberry producer with its own varietal program focused on achieving a balanced flavor and high productivity. One of those varieties is the Malaika, with which it plans to reach 200 hectares by 2026. They specialize in early varieties with a special emphasis on non-chilling production for the winter period.

It is also strongly investing in new early strawberry varieties with a focus on high productivity. "We believe that the new strawberry varieties we are working on are going to bring us a lot of joy," says Francisco Sánchez.

"We are seeking good early varieties because we believe that the most interesting window for Spanish production is between December and April. In winter, despite facing competition from countries such as Morocco, Egypt, or Greece, we believe that the most determining factor is the weather, which tends to be more unstable and unpredictable. From April and May onwards, we get pushed away from the market by local European productions. We aim for growers to obtain the best profitability, something that is more difficult to achieve with extra-early strawberries," he says. "Also, these new materials are proving to be highly resistant to the inclement weather we are having this season.

Onubafruit is also making significant progress with new blackberry varieties. "Working with this product is very challenging due to the many post-harvest difficulties; thus, by achieving a better shelf life with good flavor, we could help boost consumption in the future," says Francisco Sánchez.

