"An alternative for consumers seeking unwashed potatoes"

Under the Mariënhof brand, Warnez is introducing its range of unwashed potatoes to retail shelves. The trend toward local and fresh produce continues to grow, and Warnez is responding with this new line. "Warnez is, and remains, first and foremost a specialist in washed potatoes. That is our core business and where our expertise lies. With Mariënhof, we are adding a complementary concept aimed at a specific target group. It is not a replacement, but an extension of our range," says Jacomien Baudoncq of Warnez.

© Warnez

"We see a niche of consumers who are specifically looking for unwashed potatoes. With Mariënhof, we want to respond to that demand," Jacomien explains. The brand takes its name from Mariënhofstraat, where Warnez is located. "It is a direct reference to our location and to the local character we want to convey."

Alternative

"It is important to stress that both washed and unwashed potatoes have their own place in the market. Washed potatoes are, and will remain, a high-quality, pure product. With Mariënhof, we are responding to a specific preference within the market," Jacomien says.

In addition to specific consumer demand, unwashed potatoes also have practical advantages. "They have a longer shelf life, for example, because the thin layer of soil acts as natural protection. This helps prevent the potatoes from drying out and makes them less susceptible to spoilage. Keeping the skin intact also helps preserve flavour and quality. It is also a sustainable choice, as no washing installations are required and therefore no additional energy is used. Unwashed potatoes look as they naturally should, which appeals to conscious consumers and reinforces their artisanal character."

© Warnez

Colourful packaging

Mariënhof is currently being offered in a test phase in several carefully selected independent stores in Belgium. In this way, Warnez aims to assess how the concept is received and what position it can take within the broader assortment. "We deliberately opted for a phased approach," Jacomien says. "This allows us to evaluate the product's performance together with our retail partners and identify areas for optimisation."

Packaging also plays a key role. Warnez has deliberately chosen a colourful and eye-catching design to enhance the product's visual appeal. "We see that consumers are often drawn to packaging, and we believe this helps them make their choice in-store."

Clear offer

Warnez has opted for a clear and limited assortment. Jacomien explains: "We offer three main varieties: Bintje, chip potatoes, and cooking potatoes, each available in 3- and 5-kilogram bags. This keeps the range clear and prevents consumers from being overwhelmed by too many options."

© Warnez NV

"This straightforward assortment aligns with current consumer trends, as many people do not want to spend much time making choices. This is particularly true for younger generations, who are often less familiar with technical details about different potato varieties. By focusing on the most popular varieties, consumers can make a quick decision without having to navigate an overly complex offer."

With Mariënhof, Warnez underlines its ambition to serve different consumer preferences as a specialist. Washed potatoes remain the core of the business, while the new concept targets a specific niche within the market.

