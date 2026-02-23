Plant breeding firm expands berry genetics program in North America

VentureFruit, a plant variety management and commercialisation company, is expanding its activities in North America's berry category.

The company is introducing its blueberry and Rubus genetics into North America, supported by a testing network of 14 sites across Canada, Oregon, California, and Washington. It has also entered into a strategic partnership with California Giant Berry Farms.

VentureFruit General Manager Morgan Rogers said the portfolio includes raspberries, blackberries, and boysenberries, as well as mid-to-high chill blueberries.

"Within our portfolio, we have new-generation raspberries, blackberries, and boysenberries (known as rubus varieties), and elite mid-to-high chill blueberries. These genetics provide consumers with flavoursome, firm fruit, while providing growers with better-performing, market desirable varieties in the traditional, now short supply, shoulder seasons," Rogers said.

As part of its North American strategy, VentureFruit has established a relationship with California Giant to support commercial development and market access.

"Partnering with California Giant is a pivotal next step in VentureFruit's Americas plan, with them providing commercial scale and market access to accelerate the successful introduction of our premium genetics across North America.

"We have licensed to California Giant a selection of premium new varieties from our joint breeding partnership with New Zealand's Bioeconomy Science Institute (formerly Plant & Food Research), a world leader in plant variety breeding. Initial plant orders are scheduled to begin this year."

Joe Barsi, President and CEO of California Giant Berry Farms, said grower support remains central to the company's strategy.

"At California Giant, our priority is supporting the long-term success of our grower-partners. That means advancing genetics that deliver the high-quality, great-tasting blueberries consumers expect, while also ensuring strong yields, disease resilience, and sustainable profitability for growers. As the category grows more competitive, access to differentiated, high-performing varieties is essential. Partnering with VentureFruit strengthens our ability to progress genetics that help growers thrive and keep the North American blueberry category moving forward," Barsi said.

According to the company, varieties in its berry programme undergo evaluation for agronomic performance and eating quality. Over the past year, VentureFruit has introduced 20 advanced berry selections into the United States, South America, Europe, and China.

