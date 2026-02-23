Canadian falcon drones tested for bird control in Australian orchards

Canadian-designed drones modeled on peregrine falcons are being deployed in Australian fruit and almond orchards to deter bird pressure. The fixed-wing and flapping-wing units use bio-mimicry technology to resemble predator species, targeting birds such as corellas and cockatoos that cause crop loss.

Victoria has recorded limited rainfall over the past year, increasing bird activity in irrigated horticultural areas. Under these conditions, apples, pears, and stone fruit have become alternative food sources.

AERIUM Analytics president Jordan Cicoria said trials in Victoria and South Australia focused on data collection under local climatic conditions. "These trials were never about proving whether the technology works — we already know that. We're collecting data on the effectiveness of the robot against a range of bird species that cause significant fruit and crop loss in Australia," he said.

The drones have been used for 10 years in the mining and aviation sectors. "In airports, for example, it's helped significantly reduce bird strikes and prevent birds from landing in dangerous areas. The real question for us was how that translates to agriculture, how it applies to specific crops and farming systems," Mr. Cicoria said.

Ardmona grower and Victorian Fruit Growers chairman Mitch McNab, who produces apples, pears, and stone fruit in the Goulburn Valley, is trialing the system in the lead-up to harvest. "So far, we've seen reasonably positive results," Mr. McNab said.

He noted increased bird activity in orchards this year. "This year has been drier, and birds are clearly looking for alternative food sources: irrigated horticultural crops like apples, pears, and stone fruit become very attractive in those conditions," he said.

Cost considerations remain part of the evaluation. Mr. McNab indicated that a cooperative model is under review to improve utilisation across growers. "The capital cost of purchasing a drone and having someone operate it isn't always justifiable for individual growers, especially in lower-pressure years," he said. "A shared or cooperative approach would allow better utilisation of the technology, and I think that's something Fruit Growers Victoria and Goulburn Valley growers would seriously consider."

