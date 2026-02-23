Chilean blueberry exports up 6% in early 2025/26

Chile exported 91 tons of blueberries in the cumulative total to week 6 of the 2025/26 season, a 6% increase compared to the same period last year. The figures are based on a report prepared by Decofrut using data from Expordata, Frutas de Chile, and the consultancy.

The campaign was affected by rain and high temperatures, which required the acceleration of harvest and post-harvest processes to maintain firmness and limit deterioration. This placed additional pressure on operations compared to a standard season.

In terms of destinations, Europe accounts for 51% of total cumulative shipments and shows annual growth of 21%. North America receives 37% of volumes but records an 8% decline. The distribution indicates a focus on markets where demand remains active and where Chile's export window is competitive under tighter availability conditions.

The international supply context has also influenced trade flows. A decline in Peruvian volumes and a stronger presence of Spain and Morocco in the European market have reshaped supply patterns. Chile positions its season as a bridge in this scenario, targeting price stability and market share during periods of reduced supply.

The varietal mix shows Legacy leading with 29% of exports and 13% growth year on year. Duke represents 20% of shipments but records a 10% decline year to date. Brightwell accounts for 8% with 26% growth, while Blue Ribbon also holds 8% with a 5% increase. The "Other" category represents 29% of the export basket.

Price data indicate that both Europe and the United States show 2025/26 price curves above 2024/25 levels in several stages of the season. Despite weather-related constraints, export volumes have increased, and destination distribution has shifted toward Europe in the early phase of the campaign.

Source: Blueberries Consulting