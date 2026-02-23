Top honors handed out at PAC Global Awards

Mastronardi Produce and Windset Farms have both been honored with PAC Global Awards, a program celebrating the world's top designers, innovators, and changemakers in packaging and beyond.



Windset Farms Aria™ Tomatoes - Sweet Brilliance has been recognized with two prestigious honors. Judges praised the tomatoes' premium packaging design, noting how beautifully it reflects the quality of the tomatoes inside. Windset Farms received the following distinctions:

Brand Marketing: Specialty Fresh – Best in Class

Brand Marketing: New Brand, Food – Award of Distinction

© Windset Farms

The Windset Farms team accepting their award.

Recently launched to market, Aria Tomatoes embody the company's art and music inspired branding approach. The name "Aria" stays true to this creative direction, where flavor takes center stage. Delivering sweetness and consistent quality, Aria Tomatoes pair taste with eye catching, premium branding.

Beyond packaging recognition, Aria Tomatoes have also earned international acclaim for flavor, receiving a 2026 Superior Taste Award from the International Taste Institute.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by PAC Global for our efforts," said Randi Church, marketing manager at Windset Farms. "These awards are a testament to our team's dedication to bringing new flavors to the grocery store and meeting consumer demand for unique, groundbreaking branding. We remain committed to innovation, both in taste and in how we present our products to shoppers."

Windset Farms Aria Tomatoes can be found in stores now.

© Mastronardi Produce

The Mastronardi Produce team receiving their award.

Mastronardi Produce® was also honored with three PAC Global Awards. The awards recognize excellence in packaging design and technical innovation for the Sunset® and Backyard Farms® brands. Sunset received an award of distinction for the newly redesigned Angel Sweet® packaging, a Best in Class in the Brand Marketing – Specialty Fresh category for the Mastronardi Tomato Branch packaging, and a Best in Class in the Package Innovation Design, Technical category for the Backyard Farms paper lettuce bag.

"We're always looking to elevate the product experience for consumers," said Justin Crane, creative director for Mastronardi Produce. "Our packaging and marketing teams continue to push the boundaries of fresh produce packaging through innovative design that emphasizes flavor, freshness, and sustainability."

The company has earned four nominations and three wins across the Brand and Sustainable Packaging categories this year. The recognition marks a total of 26 PAC Global Awards for the company in 14 years. By continuously introducing bold concepts, sustainable materials, and innovations, the company is helping shape design trends across the fresh produce landscape.

For more information:

Randi Church

Windset Farms

Tel.: +1 (778) 908-1029

[email protected]

www.greenhousegrown.com

Geoff Kosar

Sunset Grown

Tel: +1 844 476 9648

[email protected]

www.sunsetgrown.com