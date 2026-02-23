"The full extent of the damage should become clear in the coming weeks"

"The weather situation in Portugal remains very challenging," Berryland said in an update. "The severe conditions have affected not only soft fruit production, but also infrastructure. For example, the highway between Porto and Lisbon has been closed, train connections have been suspended, and in some regions, including the Leiria area, people have been without water and electricity for more than two weeks."

© Berryland

"Under these circumstances, the market is under significant pressure. The entire chain, from harvesting to packing and transport, has been affected. As the upcoming blueberry season approaches, uncertainty remains regarding the potential impact on the crop. The full extent of the damage will become clearer in the coming weeks."

© Berryland

© Berryland"Fortunately, our raspberry crop has not been affected and is developing well. We expect the first volumes to become available within two to three weeks. This provides welcome stability in an otherwise uncertain situation," the Berryland team said, adding that it remains in close contact with its growers and partners. "Our thoughts are with the affected communities, and we hope for a swift restoration of infrastructure and production."

