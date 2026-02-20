Walmart: Q4 results with strong growth in revenue

US: Salad concepts continue to make a move from bowls to plates

Just Salad introduced Build Your Own Market Plates, continuing to move away from the perception that the concept is "just salad". The plates play up protein and position the fast casual as more of a dinner destination.

Source: restaurantbusinessonline.com

US: Giant Co. acquires 2 Pennsylvania grocery stores

The Giant Co. has entered into a purchase agreement with Bob and Joe Appleby to acquire Everett Foodliner and Saxton Market, two grocery stores in Pennsylvania's Bedford County. The transaction includes both the real estate and related grocery and fuel business assets. The financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Walmart credits ongoing tech investment for strong Q4

Executives repeatedly highlighted tech advancements during the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer's fourth-quarter earnings call, the first led by CEO John Furner. The news was positive for Walmart, which posted a 4.6% year-over-year increase in total revenue to $129.2bln for Walmart U.S. Comparable sales excluding fuel in the U.S. rose 4.6% from a year ago, and e-commerce sales increased 27%. For the full fiscal year, Walmart expects net sales to increase 3.5% to 4.5% to more than $700bln.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Produce shoppers look beyond cost

Fresh fruits and vegetables are withstanding the shopper crackdown on food expenditures. Forty-eight percent of consumers, for instance, reported they were cooking at home more to mitigate inflation's impact on meal preparation, according to a September survey by NielsenIQ, a New York-based consumer intelligence firm. That is up two points from January 2025. Yet fresh produce is the top category in which shoppers plan to increase spending over the next year with 33% predicting larger outlays, up three points from 2025, NielsenIQ reports.

Source: supermarketnews.com

From bazaar to supermarket: How a grocery chain is transforming Uzbekistan's food sector

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) reported: "Korzinka's growth is having far-reaching impacts, with an organized supply chain that is changing the way farmers plan, grow, and sell their produce. The company sources directly from producers - both large and small - and provides hands-on training so farmers know exactly what specifications and volumes the market requires. It's an important shift for farmers accustomed to selling at bazaars, where they negotiate with dozens of vendors and face uncertain demand, said Alisher Turaev, the head of the quality control department".

Source: ifc.org

Morrisons backs British farming with £1.6bln commitment for 2026

Morrisons reported: "Morrisons is committing over £1.6bln to British agriculture and food production in 2026, underlining its position as British farming's single biggest direct supermarket customer. The commitment will continue to support a series of multi-year partnerships with farmers supplying Morrisons with fruit and vegetables, meat, fish, dairy and eggs, extending Morrisons 127 year relationship with British farming and providing farmers with the confidence and stability needed to plan and invest for their future".

Source: morrisons-corporate.com

Estonia: Several major retail chains planning new stores

Estonia's major grocery chains - Selver, Grossi and Coop - are continuing their active expansion this year and plan to open new stores in several locations. Selver plans to open two new stores in the second half of the year - one in Pärnu and another in Jõelähtme Municipality. Grossi Toidukaubad also has expansion plans. Two new stores are set to open in Harju County, with additional locations planned for Tamsalu and Paikuse. Coop has the most extensive expansion plans of all. The chain will open a total of 13 new stores this year, six of which will be in entirely new locations, while seven will replace existing stores. New outlets are planned for Keila, Uulu, Narva and Elva. In addition, Coop will renovate 11 existing stores, according to Rainer Rohtla, CEO of Coop Estonia (Coop Eesti Keskühistu).

Source: news.err.ee

UK: The rise Of "little & often" fresh shopping

FPC Fresh Talk Daily reported: "Across the UK, shoppers are increasingly splitting their grocery spend into smaller, more frequent trips - a pattern that is reshaping basket behaviour and quietly redefining how fresh produce is purchased. In a quick top-up mission, impulse tends to be more functional - the "completion purchase". Examples include: Berries next to yoghurt; Avocados alongside wraps and limes; Stir-fry vegetables beside noodles".

Source: fpcfreshtalkdaily.co.uk

North-Macedonia: KAM, 30 years of dedication, success and development

Discount Retail Chain KAM was visited by the President of the Chamber of Commerce, Branko Azeski, to mark its three decades of existence and success. KAM Group operates 86 discount stores in North Macedonia and 25 in Bulgaria, with its own distribution center, employing over 1,500 people.

Source: discountretailconsulting.com

New study reveals how self-service is reshaping retail in Australia

A recent study titled "The Evolution of Self-Checkout in Australia: Insights from Retailers and Consumers" from IDC and sponsored by Diebold Nixdorf, reveals how self-service is reshaping customer experience in retail stores and why retailers' concepts are moving beyond speed and convenience to drive customer experience, efficiency and revenue growth. Modern Smart Vision solutions are designed to help retailers to combat shrink, reduce common friction points at the checkout - especially when buying age-restricted items or non-barcoded products like fresh produce - and improve in-store safety by using cameras mounted on top of checkout devices and the existing video surveillance network to analyze behavior and activities in real time.

Source: prnewswire.com