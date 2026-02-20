Despite the heat, SA apple growers happy with first picking

The first new-season apples from the Adelaide Hills arrived at the South Australian Produce Market this week.

"The first variety of Apples to arrive in the South Australian Produce Market were Adelaide Hills-grown Royal Gala apples," said Penny Reidy, Marketing, BD & Communications Manager at the market.

"Now that the season has kicked off, we will see new varieties arriving approximately every two weeks from here on in. Fuji and Kanzi varieties are most likely the next varieties to arrive that are grown here in South Australia.

© SA Produce Market

"The extreme heat we have had in South Australia has not been great for growing conditions, and it is likely the harvest will produce fruit on the smaller side. However, growers recommend slightly smaller fruit for a sweeter quality apple and are happy with the quality of the first picks of the season. We are expecting some rain over the coming days that will bring the colour out on the fruit. Apples can look different on the tree from one day to the next, depending on the weather conditions. The dewy cooler nights of recent days have certainly helped bring the colour out."

The South Australian apple harvest started in February and will continue for three to four months.

