California apple industry mourns passing of long-time member

The California apple industry lost an instrumental and deeply respected leader with the passing of Lawrence Joseph Sambado on January 22, 2026.

Born on March 9, 1938, in San Francisco, California, Sambado was raised with strong agricultural roots. He attended Linden High School before pursuing his passion for agriculture at the University of California, Davis, where he studied pomology. Following completion of his undergraduate degree, he served his country in the United States Coast Guard.

After his military service, Sambado and his wife, Beverly Ann Boggiano, returned to Linden to raise their family and join his father in the family business. Under his leadership, A. Sambado and Son expanded significantly, growing into a large, vertically integrated agricultural operation. Working alongside his sons, Tim and Rich, Sambado helped strengthen and modernize the company while preserving its family-centered values.

© California Apple CommissionLawrence Joseph Sambado, on the left with sons Tim and Rich.

Sambado was widely recognized as a leader within California agriculture. He mentored and inspired employees, colleagues, and young farmers throughout his career, generously sharing his knowledge, experience, and passion for the industry. His dedication to farming excellence and commitment to community left a lasting impact that will continue to be felt for generations.

The California Apple Commission recognizes and honors the hard work, leadership, and dedication he contributed to the apple industry. His legacy will remain an enduring part of California agriculture.

For more information:

California Apple Commission

Tel: +1 (559) 225-3000

[email protected]

https://www.calapple.org/