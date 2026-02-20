New premium blackberry label introduced

Sun Belle has launched Craveabelles™, its new premium blackberry label.

With peak availability now through May, the Craveabelles blackberry program will debut with varieties from the company's breeding program in Mexico, packed in 6 and 10oz clamshells. The company's vertical integration under Frutura ensures consistent supply, strong quality control, and dependable deliveries.

Craveabelles have a sweet eating experience with higher-than-usual brix levels, glossy appearance, and 360- degree color. This premium crop reflects the company's continued investment in varietal innovation with Black Venture Farms – another member of the Frutura family – leading varietal development, breeding, propagation and trialing.

"After extensive field trials, performance monitoring, and refinement, we're confident that we can reliably deliver this program with exceptional flavor, bold color, firm texture and dependable shelf life," said Sun Belle's VP of business development, Ken Hopps. "From farm to shelf, we've implemented our tightest quality control practices at every step to ensure shoppers experience a truly premium, Craveabelle berry every time."

The line was curated as a sub-brand of Sun Belle to reflect berries that are craveable by the consumer and by Sun Belle's standards. The branding features an elevated and modern aesthetic designed to signal an indulgent berry experience to shoppers.

"This launch gives retailers a blackberry option that differentiates on the shelf," said Hailey Clark, director of marketing at Sun Belle. "The Craveabelles brand communicates a premium eating experience through intentional design while nodding to Sun Belle's name. It begins on the shelf with a deep purple and gold modern label that signals something elevated and indulgent. When the consumer opens the package, they're met with a beautiful, uniform presentation of hand-selected berries and a back-label that reads, 'Specially selected with the flavor you crave,' building anticipation with purpose."

The new label even offers long-time retail customers a sneak peek at the branding to come in 2026.

With increasing market traction and demand, the company plans to expand its premium berry offerings while strengthening partnerships with retailers seeking flavor, dependable supply, and compelling branding.

"Today's consumers are actively seeking exceptional eating experiences. When you pair that with compelling branding that clearly signals premium quality, it doesn't just drive trial — it builds repeat purchases," said Sun Belle's VP of sales, Taylor Hazelwood. "Our goal is to give retailers a differentiated premium program that keeps shoppers coming back for that experience again and again."

The company will display its new premium blackberry line at SEPC Southern Exposure in Orlando at booth #711.

