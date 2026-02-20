New organic bite-size potato program introduced

Cal-Organic Farms, a brand within Grimmway Produce Group, has launched its new Organic Bite-Size Potato Program.

Certified organic and grown with the same commitment to integrity that has defined Cal-Organic Farms since 1984, the new bite-size potato line delivers year-round availability, premium quality, and strong shopper appeal. Each item is packed in a sleek mesh pillow pack, a style that showcases product freshness and enhances visibility on-shelf.

The new program includes six unique offerings—featuring gold, red, and medley bite-size and fingerling potatoes, plus nibbles, a fun, novelty addition for shoppers seeking something new. With its range of varietals and versatile use across meal occasions, the line is designed to meet the needs of today's organic consumer while supporting category growth for retail partners.

© Grimmway Produce Group"This bite-size potato program delivers the convenience, flavor, and year-round reliability Cal Organic is known for, while bringing new energy and innovation to the organic potato category," said Drew Callaghan, SVP retail sales, Grimmway Produce Group.

These organic bite-size potatoes are grown in the U.S. and harvested at peak freshness. Their small size offers quick, consistent cooking, making them ideal for busy households seeking wholesome, time-saving meal solutions.

"Retailers can merchandise the new line within the potato category or drive additional impulse sales by featuring it in secondary locations, such as the meat department or next to other convenience-focused produce items," said Callaghan.

The new program will be featured at booth #114 at SEPC Southern Exposure. It is available for order beginning March 9, with full nationwide distribution expected throughout early 2026.

For more information:

Tim Huffcutt

Grimmway Produce Group

Tel: +1 (715) 260-5663

[email protected]

https://www.grimmway.com