Walmart's grocery penetration reaches record 72%: dunnhumby

Financial insecurity among Americans ages 18-54 has pushed Walmart's grocery penetration to a record 72%, according to Wave 12 of the dunnhumby Consumer Trends Tracker. Walmart's penetration rose 6 percentage points year over year, marking the largest increase among all retailers.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Trader Joe's releases latest 'coming soon' list of stores

Trader Joe's will open eight locations in the coming months, the grocery retailer announced. Two new stores will open in Louisiana - New Orleans and Mandeville - and two will open in the Southeast - Johns Creek, Georgia, and West Palm Beach, Florida. The company plans to open additional stores in Merriam, Kansas; Tucson, Arizona; Woodinville, Washington; and McKinney, Texas.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Associated Wholesale Grocers to revamp forecasting and replenishment across 3,500 member stores with RELEX

RELEX Solutions reported: "Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG), the nation's largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, has selected RELEX to optimize distribution center forecasting and replenishment, including fresh optimization, across its extensive network".

Source: prnewswire.com

US: DoorDash releases fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results

DoorDash, Inc. announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Fourth quarter 2025 key financial metrics: total orders increased 32% year-over-year (Y/Y) to 903mln. Marketplace GOV increased 39% Y/Y to $29.7bln. Revenue increased 38% Y/Y to $4.0bln. GAAP net income attributable to DoorDash, Inc. common stockholders increased 51% Y/Y to $213mln. Adjusted EBITDA increased 38% Y/Y to $780mln.

Source: businesswire.com

DoorDash becomes #1 in U.S. grocery and retail order volume, expanding opportunity for local merchants

DoorDash reported: "We're proud that in 2025, DoorDash became the leading third-party marketplace in order volume across grocery and retail in the US (as of December 2025. Based on YipitData's order count share data and is inclusive of grocery, convenience, alcohol, and retail orders. Category represents YipitData's analysis of third-party food delivery service providers only and is a small fraction of the overall industry), giving merchants access to significant consumer demand across everyday shopping categories".

Source: about.doordash.com

Consumer watchdog concerned by rise of per-item prices at Australian supermarkets

The head of Australia's consumer regulator says she is concerned by the growing practice of major supermarkets charging customers for fresh produce by item, rather than by weight, leaving some shoppers confused and shortchanged. Guardian Australia has recently reported several examples of price discrepancies by supermarkets charging fruit and vegetables per item. At one Woolworths store, small "lunchbox" bananas have been sold in bunches of five, priced per bunch, next to larger ones priced per weight. The small ones were double the price on a per-kilogram basis, although this would not have been clear to most customers unless they weighed the bunches and did calculations in the shopping aisle. Gina Cass-Gottlieb, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chair, said grocery retailers should display a consistent unit of measurement to allow shoppers to compare prices in a supermarket, and between supermarkets.

Source: theguardian.com

UK: Co-op 'rings in changes' to its stores with new 'flexi checkouts' ensuring all till-points are 'open all hours'

Co-op reported: "In a national grocery retailer first, Co-op is ringing in the changes in store with the introduction of innovative new 'flexi checkouts' with dual screens which can be operated by cashiers or become a self-service till - enhancing customer choice and convenience by ensuring all till points are 'open all hours'."

Source: co-operative.coop

Retailers in UK plan to cut staff hours and jobs amid rising employment costs

Almost two-thirds (61%) of finance bosses at retail companies said they planned to reduce working hours or cut overtime, according to the latest survey from the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the trade body that represents most big retailers. More than half (55%) said they would cut head office jobs and 42% said they would reduce jobs in stores.

Source: theguardian.com

North-Macedonia: Lidl deepens strategic partnerships with North Macedonian suppliers

Lidl North-Macedonia collaborates with various partners to support local producers and create opportunities for consumers and businesses, thereby connecting them to European markets. The primary export categories include fresh and canned fruits and vegetables, lamb, dairy products, and wine. 21 Macedonian suppliers have obtained GlobalGAP and GRASP certification, ensuring compliance with environmental, health, and social regulations in fruit and vegetable production.

Source: discountretailconsulting.com

UK: Snappy Shopper strengthens support for c-stores with Empros partnership

Snappy Shopper has announced a strategic partnership with Empros Retail, formally appointing the fast growing digital marketing specialist as its preferred marketing partner for retailers across the UK.

Source: talkingretail.com

Carrefour 2030: offensive with fresh produce, pricing, and artificial intelligence

Carrefour is mapping out a new strategy for 2030: now that low prices are a "conditio sine qua non", according to CEO Alexandre Bompard, the retailer is looking for margins elsewhere. These include private labels, e-commerce from stores, and data and AI - up to and including so-called "agentic commerce".

Source: retaildetail.eu

Lidl launches new store concept in the Netherlands

Lidl is introducing a new national store concept in the Netherlands. The renovated supermarket in Huizen is the first to open with the new layout. A strategic choice, as the store is located opposite the Dutch headquarters.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Mondra and inoqo merge with focus on global food system supply chain resilience and sustainability

Mondra and inoqo have announced a merger. The pair say that this creates a single, unified global entity dedicated to accelerating the decarbonisation and resilience of the global food system, supporting grocery retailers such as Tesco, M&S, Co-op, Asda, Lidl, Aldi, dm drogerie markt, and Sainsbury's.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com