Canadian greenhouse grower recognized for revitalized brand and packaging

Pure Flavor® is thrilled to announce the company has been recognized at the 2026 PAC Global Awards for excellence in brand and packaging design by receiving the Best In Class (Gold) award. This recognition celebrates the recent Pure Flavor® brand refresh, introducing a modernized visual identity and cohesive packaging system that we are incredibly excited to share, enhancing recognition and delivering a more unified experience at retail.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from PAC Global," said Julia Weber, Vice President of Marketing at Pure Flavor®. "This award reflects the dedication of our internal teams who work hard to ensure our brand continues to resonate with retailers and consumers. We are so excited to see our efforts celebrated on this global stage."

© Pure Flavor Farms

Left: Packaging prior to the rebrand. Right: updated packaging.

The PAC Global Awards are internationally respected within the packaging industry, recognizing outstanding achievements in brand marketing, design, and execution. Judged by a panel of global industry experts, the awards recognize companies that demonstrate excellence and innovation across competitive markets.

This latest honor reinforces Pure Flavor's continued investment, and excitement, in building a strong, recognizable brand that supports retail customers and connects with shoppers. With operations across Canada and the United States, the company remains focused on delivering consistent quality, dependable supply, and products that meet the evolving needs of today's families.

© Pure Flavor Farms

New packaging.

Contact:

Julia Weber

Pure Flavor

Tel: 519-326-8444

[email protected]

www.pure-flavor.com