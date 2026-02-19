Canada streamlines apple exports to Mexico with cold treatment update

The Government of Canada is expanding market access for its apple sector following an update to Mexico's import requirements for apples from Eastern Canadian provinces.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced that Mexico will now allow the CFIA to inspect and register cold treatment facilities, removing the need for in-person inspections by Mexican officials. This change is expected to reduce costs and streamline exports.

The CFIA will maintain a list of registered facilities in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. Apples grown in these provinces must undergo cold treatment at one of the CFIA-registered facilities before export to Mexico. Each approved facility will receive a unique registration number, and exporters must use these approved sites when shipping to Mexico.

The agreement follows discussions during the October 2025 trade visit to Mexico by Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. Both countries are committed to strengthening regulatory and technical cooperation under the Canada-Mexico 2025-2028 Action Plan to facilitate commercial ties.

The CFIA continues to negotiate market access requirements with trading partners, provide guidance on foreign import regulations, and verify compliance through inspections. As Canada's national plant protection agency, it also works with international counterparts to prevent the movement of invasive species that may pose risks to plant resources, forests, and the economy.

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Health MacDonald said growing demand for Canadian products reflects the quality of the country's agriculture sector and reaffirmed government support for farmers seeking new markets domestically and internationally.

Ron Lemaire, president of the Canadian Produce Marketing Association, said the updated protocol will streamline exports, diversify apple shipments, and support market expansion in Mexico.

Apples are Canada's largest fruit crop by production volume and generate the second-highest farm gate value among fruit crops. In 2022, the value of fresh apple exports reached C$51.3 million.

In 2024, Canada recorded 43,700 acres of apple production area, equivalent to about 177 square kilometres. Fresh apple output that year totaled 416,047 tons of marketed fruit.

