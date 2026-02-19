Blueberry association awarded over $500,000 to expand export opportunities

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) has been awarded $513,948 from the U.S. Department of Food and Agriculture's (USDA) Market Access Program (MAP) to expand export opportunities for USA Blueberries.

The MAP and Foreign Market Development (FMD) programs are longstanding cost-share partnerships that help producers build and maintain a competitive presence in the global marketplace.

"USDA's market development programs crowd in private sector capital to help promote U.S. food, fuel and fiber to foreign buyers," said under secretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs Luke J. Lindberg. "Partnering with industry ensures that these resources are deployed efficiently and effectively, and that decisions are farmer-driven."

© U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

MAP funding is invaluable to the blueberry industry. The USHBC maintains a robust international market development program aimed at expanding global demand for U.S. blueberries through targeted trade and consumer initiatives. Priority markets include South Korea, Japan, India, Mexico, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.

All activities are strategically designed to build awareness, drive preference and increase sales of U.S. blueberry products across both fresh and processed categories.

"The impact of funding for export promotion is profound for the blueberry industry. These grants are critical to our efforts to expand into high-value markets like Vietnam, India and South Korea, and we're grateful for the USDA's continued support," said USHBC president Kasey Cronquist. "This funding allows us to build on our success in driving global consumption and spreading the word about the quality, versatility and health benefits of U.S. blueberries to new consumers around the world."

For more information:

Gabriella Gebhardt

U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

[email protected]

https://ushbc.blueberry.org/