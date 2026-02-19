Vidalia Onion Committee names 2025 Grower of the Year and Producer of the Year

The Vidalia® Onion Committee recognized two farming operations during its Annual Celebration & Awards Ceremony on Saturday, February 7th.

Bland Farms was named the "2025 Vidalia Onion Grower of the Year", an award sponsored by R.W. Griffin Warehouse. The Grower of the Year Award recognizes a Vidalia onion farm that exemplifies excellence in production, innovation, stewardship, and leadership within the industry.

This award honors farms that demonstrate a commitment to quality, innovation, and responsible farming practices while contributing positively to the strength and reputation of Vidalia Onions.

© Vidalia Onion Committee

L-R: Bland Farms' Omar Cruz, Delbert Bland, Troy Bland, David Faircloth.

"We are honored to receive this award," said Troy Bland, CEO of Bland Farms. "It is very special because Vidalia onions will always be our number one priority. It's what we built this farm on, and what keeps us rooted in the community. However, this recognition belongs to all employees at Bland Farms. We say it all the time–we can't bag onions by ourselves."

Finalists for the 2025 honors included Bland Farms, Dry Branch Farms, and L.G. Herndon Jr. Farms, each recognized for operational performance and industry engagement.

The award reflects the dedication and teamwork required to sustain a successful farming operation across seasons and generations, values that define Georgia's Vidalia Onion industry.

© Vidalia Onion Committee

L-R: L.G. Herndon Jr. Farms' Jason Herndon & Wesley Gay

Producer of the year

The Vidalia Onion Committee also introduced a new distinction for 2025: the Vidalia Onion Producer of the Year Award, recognizing a Vidalia onion farm whose collective efforts resulted in the highest per-acre paid assessments during the season.

The inaugural award was presented to L.G. Herndon Jr. Farms. This distinction reflects exceptional production performance and the coordinated work of an entire farming operation, owners, managers, and employees—whose shared dedication drives success in the field.

Assessments paid by producers are a direct investment back into the Vidalia onion industry. These funds support research, promotion, education, and brand protection efforts that ensure the continued strength and recognition of Vidalia onions for future generations. Paying the highest assessments per acre is not only a measure of productivity but also a demonstration of commitment to the broader industry and its long-term sustainability.

"Our mission will always be to provide a consistent supply of the highest quality onion to everyone we partner with," said Jason Herndon, CEO of L.G. Herndon Jr. Farms. "To be recognized as the Vidalia Onion Producer of the Year further validates our commitment to excellence in producing everyone's favorite onions year in and year out. We are truly honored to receive the inaugural award."

The Annual Celebration & Awards Ceremony brings together growers, packers, and industry stakeholders committed to maintaining the integrity, quality, and long-term competitiveness of one of Georgia's most recognized specialty crop brands.

